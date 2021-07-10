Below is a press release from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency:

After thorough, on-the-ground assessments of impacted areas due to flooding in North Mississippi from June 8 – June 11, 2021, state and local officials have concluded the damage to homes did not meet the FEMA parameters to request federal assistance. A significant number of homes must be classified as “major” or “destroyed.” The majority of damage reported to MEMA were homes classified as “affected” or had “minor” damage according to FEMA parameters. (FEMA parameters for flood-damaged homes are attached.)

“Residents will not be alone in this recovery process. While the state may not be eligible to receive federal individual assistance, we are working with counties to provide other financial avenues. Through the Disaster Trust Fund, counties can apply for funding in our Disaster Assistance Repair Program (DARP). The state can provide funding, up to $250,000 for building materials only. With the help of nonprofits and our volunteer community, these counties can recover. Within the last four years, DARP and our volunteer community restored 850 homes in 22 counties when federal financial assistance wasn’t available,” says MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney.

Counties must form a Long Term Recovery Committee (LRTC) and identify a 501c3 to receive state funds. Money can be made available to those residents that have significant damage to their homes, determined by case managers on the LTRC. This assistance is to restore essential living spaces.