The Music Minister stopped rehearsal and shouted at the choir. These are words, people. Don't let a pretty song drown out the words. Words have meaning.

After World War 2, George Orwell wrote a book titled simply 1984. Written in 1949, and set three decades in the future, he envisioned a Socialist Utopia where every thing was the same for everybody. In this imaginary Utopia, language was called Newspeak. Certain words were eliminated. Thought control was called Doublethink, which is the ability to believe in things that are opposites such as War is Peace or hot is cold. In the 1950's Doublespeak emerged as a way to combine Orwell's ideas into one descriptive term.

The book is set in an imaginary place where language is used to obscure, distort, or reverse the meaning of words, allowing the ruling Party to control thought by making lies sound truthful. They even had a Ministry of Truth which dealt in lies. This is the Utopia of the Socialist. Doublespeak.

It was about 1984 when a group of Americans went to Communist East Berlin and were refused permission to place free Bibles in the rooms of their hotel. Next morning, the hotel manager called the Americans to his office. He had attended a meeting of all of the hotel managers from all of the Communist Collective hotel owners in East Berlin. If the Americans could guarantee that they would place a Bible in every hotel room in every hotel in Berlin, that would be acceptable. But, in a Socialist collective, no single hotel could be different. Every room in every hotel must have the same furniture, same drapes, same carpet, same color. No room was allowed to stand out, be special, or be different. Either all the hotels got Bibles, or none of them did. Now you know what Economic Socialism is.

In 1921 a young Adolf Hitler was appointed as Chancellor by the Democratically elected President Hindenburg. And on August 1, 1933, the cabinet merged the offices of President and Chancellor. Hindenburg died the next day. And Chancellor Hitler declared himself Fuhrer and made himself the dictator of all Germany. Adolf became the head of a political party called the National Socialist German Workers' Party. In German, that's Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei or NAZI for short. Now you know what Democratic Socialism is.

Hitler rapidly manipulated the system to eliminate any opposition. This would create collective solidarity. That sounded good to a lot of people. In the name of nationalism and collective solidarity, the Nazi Party was born. Now you know what collectivism is and what solidarity is and what socialism is.

Being a Nazi is not about ethnicity. It's about ideology. Civil liberties were abolished and anyone who disagreed with the ideology became the enemy. Hitler rose to power in a democratic process. So, Nazis were the result of a democratic election that chose a socialist leader who introduced socialist economics, destroyed its enemies and then tried to conquer the world around it. That's where Nazis came from. And anyone who disagreed with Nazi ideology was the enemy. Now you know that Nazis are the national democrat socialist party.

People used to starve and now they have nutritional deficits. We don't bomb a target, we service the target. President Biden put a $25,000,000 reward for the capture of Maduro in Venezuela. The first time Donald Trump was President, Chuck Shumer said publicly that Trump was failing to do enough to capture Maduro. Now that Maduro is in custody in the United States, the Democrats are railing against his arrest. Doublespeak again.

We used to have a Secretary of Defense in the Defense Department. Now we have a Secretary of War in the War Department. Same guy, same building, same military. And today we didn't bomb the crap out of Iran and Venezuela, we simply serviced the target. Doublespeak is the tool by which a lie sounds like the truth. By euphemism, the truth is distorted, meaning of words is reversed, and lies seem truthful. Doublespeak again.

Don't let the pretty song take over the words.

Russia also speaks in Doublespeak. Last April, the Russian government published the Explanatory Dictionary of the State Language of the Russian Federation. All governmental agencies are required to use these definitions of words. Authoritarianism is defined as a form of state governance based on the authority of a specific individual, with limited public participation in making key decisions on political, economic, and social issues, This new Russian Dictionary then says that authoritarianism is considered the most effective form of governance in difficult times for a country, as it allows for diverse forms of property ownership, is often supported by a bloc of parties and movements, does not eliminate hostile forces, and permits the limited existence of value systems other than traditional ones. Colonialism is described as the policy of Western countries aimed at imposing their ideology on other peoples. Enemy means anybody who disagrees with Russian ideology.

I guess invading Ukraine was Russia's version of Western Colonialism to impose their ideology on other peoples. Doublespeak. Diverse forms of property ownership means the government owns it. Doublespeak. Supported by a bloc of parties and movements means special interest groups support authoritarian regimes. Limited existence of value systems means that Judeo-Christians will have limited existence in Russia where those values differ from the dictionary. Doublespeak.

The new dictionary says Authoritarianism with limited public participation is the most effective form of governance,. This new dictionary was compiled under direction of the Justice Ministry through St. Petersburg University. I wonder what the Russian Justice Ministry really is. Several words are omitted from this new dictionary, words such as faith, hope, good, and most glaringly, truth. Their definition of the word enemy includes anyone who disagrees with Russian ideology. I guess that means citizens of Ukraine are enemy and citizens of Russia are also enemy.

Speaking of Doublespeak, in his inaugural address as Mayor of New York, the self-proclaimed democratic socialist, Zohran Mamdani said, “We will replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism.” He may as well have called my name. I am the fifth generation of rugged individuals whose song refuses to be dampened by Doublespeak and Socialist collectivism. People who want the government to provide everything for them are not individuals, they are parasites.

The problem is that the man called me frigid. And I'm pretty hot about that.

Doublespeak.

Bentley Conner is a Canton attorney.