Several state dignitaries participated in the drug court graduation Friday at Woodlawn Church, including, from left, Speaker of the House Philip Gunn, Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph, 15th Judicial District Circuit Court Senior Judge Prentiss Harrell, Department of Corrections State Commissioner Burl Cain and Federal Judge Keith Starrett.
Amanda Calvin, a graduate, shares her testimony, including being diagnosed with breast cancer while in the program.
Woodlawn Church was packed Friday morning, but it was not for a church service, nor for a funeral or wedding. Instead it was to celebrate the graduation of 50 men and women of all ages and backgrounds, who had successfully completed drug court.
Officials from the state level were in attendance for the program, including Speaker of the House Philip Gunn, Supreme Court Chief Justice Mi...
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The COLUMBIAN-PROGRESS.