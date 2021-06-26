Several state dignitaries participated in the drug court graduation Friday at Woodlawn Church, including, from left, Speaker of the House Philip Gunn, Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph, 15th Judicial District Circuit Court Senior Judge Prentiss Harrell, Department of Corrections State Commissioner Burl Cain and Federal Judge Keith Starrett.

Amanda Calvin, a graduate, shares her testimony, including being diagnosed with breast cancer while in the program.