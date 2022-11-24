A slight chance of thunderstorms between 1pm and 2pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. High near 76, with temperatures falling to around 68 in the afternoon. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch possible.