8th Grade Maid Aiyanna Nykolle Mclin

Aiyanna Nykolle Mclin is the proud daughter of Adrienne and Sedrick Mclin. She is the third of three siblings and the only girl. She has been a student at East Marion since Kindergarten. Here at East Marion High, she has been a part of various sports such as volleyball, cheer, track and basketball. In her spare time, she enjoys watching TikTok, shopping, talking on the phone with friends, riding her side by side, and spending time with family and friends. Upon graduation she plans to attend the University of California, Berkeley for graphic design.

Freshman Maid Kamryn Graves

Kamryn Graves is the lovely daughter of Sophia and Jimmy Graves. She is the first born of her and her brother. She is a member of Blue Springs C.M.E Church where Rev. Dana Turner is the presiding Pastor. At Blue Springs, Kamryn is active with CYF and various other youth groups. She has been a student at East Marion since Kindergarten. At East Marion High, has been a part of various school organizations and clubs such as the East Marion High School Cheer Team and the Speech and Debate team. In her spare time, she enjoys taking naps, chatting or hanging out with friends, spending time with her family, watching movies, and shopping. Upon graduation she plans to attend Jackson State University to major in Business Management.

Sophomore Maid-Natalee Dillon

Natalee Nicole Dillon is the proud daughter of Lashanda Dillon and Milton Averett. She is the last born of both parents. Natalee is a disciple of Dominion and Power Family Life Center in Petal, Ms under the great leadership of Apostle Cordaryl and Lady Jessica Beard. She has been a student at East Marion since 6th grade. At East Marion, she participates in volleyball, basketball, track, FCCLA and gospel choir here. In her free time, she enjoys going to church, spending time with family and friends. Upon graduation she plans to attend Louisiana State University to major in child psychology and nursing.

Junior Maid-Brandi Conway

Brandi Kiara Conway is the proud daughter of Melanie Allen and Kelvin Conway. She is the oldest of two siblings. She is a member of Hub Chapel where Rev. Linda Dixon is the pastor. She has been a student at East Marion since Kindergarten. Here at East Marion High, she has been a part of various organizations and clubs such as the East Marion High School Varsity Cheer team, National Honor Society, Secretary Treasurer of Student Council, and part of the dancing jewels.

In her spare time, she enjoys reading, drawing, talking on the phone, and spending time with family and friends. Upon graduation she plans to attend Alcorn State University to major in nursing.

Senior Maid-Haili Burton

Haili Ayanna Burton is the proud daughter of Cedric Burton and the late Shalundria Allen and the granddaughter of Glenda Allen. She is the oldest of one sibling. She is a member of Hub Chapel United Methodist Church where Rev Linda Dixon is the pastor where she is a part of the youth choir. She has been a student at East Marion since the third grade. Here at East Marion she has been a part of various organizations such as the East Marion Marching Storm, Lady Eagles softball, Student Council, Gospel Choir, theatre. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with family and friends. Upon graduation she plans to attend Pearl River Community College and later attend Alcorn State university to major in nursing

Football Maid- La’Nivea Rawls

La’Nivea is the proud daughter of Cornelious and Le’Shecka Rawls. She is the eldest granddaughter of Jonathan and Angela Ratliff, Alvin Flowers and the late Carolyn Flowers, Bernard and Daffney Smith. She is the middle child of three and has three pets that she loves dearly. La’Nivea has been a student at East Marion since Kindergarten. Here at East Marion High she has been a part of various organizations such as East Marion High Color Guard, FCCLA and The National Honor Society. In her spare time, she enjoys talking on the phone, shopping and spending time with family and friends. Upon Graduation La’Nivea plans to attend Hinds Community College in the veterinary tech program, and on to the University of Southern Mississippi to become a Veterinarian.

Maid of Honor Ta’Nia Patrick- Kendricks

Ta’Nia is the proud daughter of Sharon Kendricks and the late Gewel Kendricks Jr. She’s the youngest of six older brothers. She is a member at John the Baptist Church in Columbia, where Dr. Calvin Newsome Sr., is the pastor. Ta’Nia has been a student at East Marion since kindergarten. She has been a part of many organizations such as: East Marion band, Dancing Jewels, Track and field, Basketball, Archery, Softball, Cheer, Performing Arts, and NHS. In her free time, she loves to sleep, workout, sing, and do tiktoks. Following high school, Ta’Nia plans to attend JCJC for nursing then complete her education at Alcorn State University and receive her bachelor’s degree in Physical Therapy.

Homecoming Queen-Asia Lenoir

Asia Alaysha Lenoir is the proud daughter of Monica and James Berry and Welton Lenoir. She is the youngest of her three siblings. She is a member of Colt Ministries in Gulfport, MS where Apostle Michael J. Hammond is the pastor. Asia began her educational career at East Marion in Pre-K, left for three years and later came back to the Eagle’s nest. At East Marion, she has been a part of several organizations and clubs, such as East Marion softball team, basketball, cheer, FCCLA, HOSA and student council. In her spare time, she enjoys playing softball, listening to music, shopping online and spending time with her friends and family. Upon graduation she plans to attend Pearl River Community College and later Ole Miss University to major in pre-med.