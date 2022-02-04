Dear Editor,

The time has come to address homelessness in our city and county. Not addressing it brings more crime, heartbreak and expense down the line.

A human shelter manned by volunteers with a 24/7 hotline should be created. This should be a breeze since we have a church on every corner and road. Jesus said religion is summed up in this: “Love God first, thy brother second.” The Bible also says “But for the grace of God, go I,” meaning I could be homeless next.

The next issue is affordable housing. No one can put their whole check on rent or payment. Rent to own should be more of an option. To me, housing is way more important than a sports complex.

Betty Oglesbee