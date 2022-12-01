Congressmen and slaveowners

Given that slavery was an entrenched institution in the American colonies long before they won their independence, it is no surprise that more than half the members of the U.S. Congress during its first 20 years, from 1789 to 1809, owned slaves at some point during their lives.

But a report in The Washington Post contains some surprising information about the durability of slaveowners. They continued to make up about 40% of congressmen and senators in the 1820s and beyond, when northern states began outlawing the practice.

Only when 11 Southern states seceded in 1861 did the figure drop to 20%, and it took until the 51st Congress in 1889 before the number of former slaveowners in office during that term fell below 10%.

The Post used census information and other records to analyze all 5,559 congressmen born before 1840. It calculated that at least 1,715 of them, including 57 who represented Mississippi and other 57 from Louisiana, owned slaves at some point in their lives. It further notes that of America’s first 18 presidents, 12 owned slaves — including eight during their presidencies.

The story identified some prominent congressmen who owned slaves before coming to Washington, and ultimately changed their minds to argue against bondage.

To an point, the number of slaveholder congressmen in America’s early years is not a surprise. Slavery at that time was legal, as it was or had been in virtually every culture around the world. And wealthy American families whose members were more likely to join the Congress also were more likely to own slaves.

The greater surprise may be that, given this legislative background, the evil and immoral institution finally got abolished. Congress argued about the issue for decades but never could find a political solution. It took a war that killed 600,000 Americans to finish slavery.

— Jack Ryan, McComb Enterprise-Journal

Teachers seem certain to get another pay raise

There is good news brewing in Jackson for Mississippi teachers: Both the House and Senate are considering a pay raise package for educators, and Gov. Tate Reeves has proposed one of his own as well.

A House committee approved a bill that provides a $6,000 increase for teachers on the lowest end of the state pay scale, while those with more experience would get a smaller raise.

Senate leaders have proposed pay raises that would average $4,700 over two years.

The governor, meanwhile, wants a $3,300 raise over three years.

The Mississippi starting salary for teachers is $37,000 a year, and the average salary was $46,843. Any of the three pay packages would provide a significant commitment to educators.

— Jack Ryan, McComb Enterprise-Journal