Primary elections for municipal offices — mayor, city council, and board of aldermen — were held across Mississippi on April 6.

Some races were decided by the primary, as all candidates for that office were from the same political party. Those races where no candidate received more than 50% of the vote will now advance to a runoff election with the top two candidates. Primary runoff elections will be held on April 27.

The general election for all municipal races will be held on June 8.

Mississippi Today has compiled links that show unofficial election results from around the state. These have been organized by region for convenience. Click on the hyperlinks below to visit the news organizations’ websites for election results.

North Mississippi (links include results for the following cities: Hernando, Horn Lake, Tupelo, Starkville, Columbus, West Point, Amory, Baldwyn, Booneville, Brooksville, Ecru, Eupora, Farmington, Fulton, Houston, Louisville, Macon, Nettleton, New Albany, Okolona, Oxford, Pontotoc, Ripley, Shannon, Southaven, Verona, Water Valley, Winona)

- WTVA election results hub

- The Daily Journal election coverage

- DeSoto Times-Tribune election coverage: (1) (2) (3)

Central and South Mississippi (links include results for cities in the following counties: Attala, Hinds, Holmes, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Rankin, Simpson, Walthall, Warren)

- WLBT election results hub

- Clarion Ledger election coverage (1) (2)

- The Vicksburg Post election coverage

Mississippi Gulf Coast (links include results for the following cities: Biloxi, Gulfport, Long Beach, Pass Christian, D’lberville, Ocean Springs, Moss Point, Pascagoula, Gautier, Bay St. Louis, Picayune, Poplarville)

- WLOX election results hub

- Sun Herald election coverage