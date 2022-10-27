Marion County Election officials recently conducted a mock election at Woodlawn Prep so that students could learn the policies and procedures as well as understand the importance of voting in our democracy.

Marion County Election Commissioners Van Lowry (District 2), Stacy Reagan (District 4), Dale Bracey (District 3), Kim Miller (Deputy Clerk), Mike Bennett (District 1) and Janette Nolan (Circuit Clerk) conduct a mock election at Woodlawn Prep. Prestin Parkman, Drayson Patterson, Miles Herring, Ethan Bullock. Cole Sinclair, Gracelyn Farmer, Jaslyn Dearman, RyNysia Hathorn, Alonnah Patterson and Analese English show off their "I voted" stickers after voting in the Woodlawn Prep mock election.