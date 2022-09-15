The Mississippi Center for Justice and the Marion County NAACP held a Fair Housing Education and Outreach blueprint meeting Sept. 8 at Faith of Deliverance Ministries. The organizations called on community leaders, organizations and church leaders to come together to plan an information session for the community at large.

Ashley Richardson, an attorney for the Mississippi Center for Justice, presented information to the group about the Federal Fair Housing Act and the seven protected classes.

People immediately think of race as a protected class, but the Act protects so many more groups. The seven protected classes are race, disability, family status, national origin, sex, religion and color. Most people are members of a protected class and don't even realize it.

Richardson explained each protected class and gave examples and video demonstrations. She had the group participate and win prizes for correct answers to questions from the presentation. At the end, there was a question and answer session, as well as a chance to get a referral for assistance with housing issues.

The group decided to hold the meeting for the entire community on Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. at Faith of Deliverance Ministries, located at 1945 Mississippi 13 N. All Marion County residents are encouraged to attend.

"Pastor Rodney Smith and the congregation at Faith of Deliverance Ministries want all residents to be educated regardless of race. The public needs to know that discrimination can happen to any race or gender. We hope citizens from all over the county will attend this meeting regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, etc. We all need to be informed," Lakisha Dillon, event organizer, said.