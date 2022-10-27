Two local women have become inspirational to many in the county, especially women. Amanda Adair and April Cook have followed different paths to achieve the end result of losing weight and getting healthy. They have detailed their journeys on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to show people it can be done if they make the decision to go for it.

Two years before making a decision to get the weight off, Adair was given information on Quality Medical Facilitators (QMF) under the direction of Veronica Jaure. But she was scared and tucked it away. When she hit 516 pounds and could barely breathe, she dug the information back out after her doctor told her she did not have the next two years to do it on her own and needed to think about the surgery. She said she got serious because she knew her doctor was telling her she was going to die.

Adair called a friend, Taylor Davis, and they decided to do it together because they got a buddy discount, and it is much easier to not be alone. They did the research, followed QMF on Facebook and reached out to Jaure. They submitted the applications for surgery, paid their deposits and set the date for June 8, 2021.

QMF helps facilitate surgery, a five-star hotel and hospital stays, food, doctors and surgery. The surgeon in Mexico who performed the surgery had 15 years of experience and thousands of surgeries under his belt. Adair and Davis were picked up at the airport and taken to their hotel. The total stay was four days, and Adair said she never felt unsafe and everything went smoothly.

"I'd do it again a million times over. It was the best decision I ever made," Adair said.

After the gastric sleeve surgery, Adair had very severe nausea. She said the first few weeks were the toughest because she could only have liquids. She graduated to thickened liquids, such as strained soup, then soft foods and finally regular diet. At first, she could only tolerate two ounces at a time. Her diet now is mostly keto with lots of protein and daily supplements.

Adair goes to Fitness Depot regularly and has a hankering most days for salt and vinegar chips. She finds it hard to drink the water.

"Most importantly, I give myself grace. I do have slip ups. We all struggle with change in our lives. The main thing is to push on and not give up," Adair said.

It helps her to look back and see that she started at a weight of 516 pounds and now weighs just 264, a loss of 253 pounds in 16 months. Adair is 5-foot-8, and her goal weight is about 185 pounds. Her original BMI was 78 and is 40 now. Her BMI must be 33 or less to have excess skin removal surgery. She can now wear a size 18 in jeans.

"Life is different now at age 38 because I feel like I can live now, and I can move. I have climbed Red Bluff twice, I rollerblade again and I went to the fair this year after 11 years of not being able to go. I am looking forward to new experiences and going back and doing old ones that I've missed," Adair said. "I had to ask myself if I have achieved so much in my life, why am I not healthy?"

Adair has tried many things in the past to lose weight. She cut calories, ate less, cut carbs and exercised, but her food addiction always overtook her.

"My biggest fear is that I've come all this way, and I'll gain it all back. Fear of failure hinders people," she said.

Adair said all of her family has been so supportive. Her father, the late Keith Brunney, was hardworking and determined. Her mother, Janice Summers, who has been through so much and chose not to give up, has loved her unconditionally. Her husband, Brian Adair, and her children have supported her all the way through. Her grandmother, Lucille Turlich, has an undeniable strength that has always motivated her in life.

"I share on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram, even though I feel uncomfortable, to inspire people. If I can reach just one person, it's worth it. I became a social worker to help people," Adair, a Master of Social Work at Enhabit Health and Hospice, said. "April Cook has inspired me to want to run a 5K, and I can't wait."

Cook has plans to run three 5Ks in November. She has hiked 330.55 total miles in the Great Smoky National Park since she began her weight loss journey October 2018. Her paternal grandfather, Amos Whaley, was from the Smoky Mountains, and Cook said she would hike there when she had lost 100 pounds. Her goal is to hike 800 miles there.

She realized she had to do something when her nephew and his wife had a baby, and she realized she could not get down and play with it. She knew she would have grandchildren one day. She did have her first in November 2020 and was at her goal weight.

Cook doesn't know her starting weight, but she believes it was around 400-420 pounds. She currently weighs around 140 pounds with about 25 pounds of excess skin. She said she is close to being underweight and has to be careful not to go too far. She has no plans to have the skin removed at this time. She said she never really worried about it because she felt she could not look any worse than she did when she was so overweight.

April Cook realized in 2018 that she would not be able to play with her grandchildren when they were born because of her weight. She has taken four years and lost more than 260 pounds to her goal weight of 140. Above, she stands with her husband, David, at LeConte Lodge at the top of a mountain she was able to climb Saturday.

"Walking is the best thing you can do. We, as humans, are like plants. We need air, sunshine and water. You should drink half of your body weight in water a day, and if you consume caffeine, you need to drink more water," Cook said.

When she started the journey, she was fasting and praying for the first time. She did a three-day complete fast where she consumed only water. She realized she did not need food as much as she thought she did. From there, she went on to eat only keto and no carbs at all, as well as intermittent fasting. She admits she went a little too far the other way and now does eat carbs in small amounts. She came to realize she needed some carbs to have the energy for all of the exercise she was doing.

She began at the gym, M & L Body Shop at Body FX, in October 2019 after a failed hiking attempt.

Cook believes her weight gain came from caring for her father when he had a heart transplant when she was young. She was his caregiver and sacrificed her self-care. Her food addiction was a coping mechanism just like any other addiction.

"It's all about my mental health now. There's no right or wrong way to lose the weight. Every way is hard. No way is easy," she said. "There are so many things I want to do now that I couldn't do before. I want to try rock climbing, and I want to do a sectional hike of the Appalachian Trail. My ultimate job would be to lead hikes in the Smoky Mountains for people who need it as a therapeutic experience for healing."

She recommends a book titled "Hiking My Feelings" and a group called Peaks for Pounds for anyone interested in getting started.

"If I could bottle up the way I feel today and the way I felt then and show people the difference, people would start looking after their health today. I felt like I was such a burden to people, and that I deserved to be treated any kind of way. I felt I had no worth, that I wasn't worth working on," Cook said.

Her problem food is homemade sweets because she feels that is the love language of some people and she can't say no. She has learned to just eat a small portion.

She said she considered weight loss surgery but didn't do it. She didn't have any insurance, but she did have people offer to pay for the surgery, but she was stubborn and wouldn't do it.

Cook is thankful that God has put the right people in her life at the right times. She is thankful that her husband, Luke Cook, gives her space and time to work out things in her head but has been there at the same time. Hiking and being in nature helps her to deal with things and deal with the past. She is thankful to her walking partner, Allison Patterson, and her trainers, Mitch and Leah Holmes. She is thankful for her daughters, Sarah Cook and Hope (Mitchell) Hunter, and her granddaughter, Ren.

"I do believe that someone who weighs 400 pounds has a mental illness. Otherwise, they would not treat themselves that way. It isn't normal, and they need help. People need support and not sabotage. Sometimes they just need someone to walk beside them. Life is messy. Going through a journey is messy. We all have some form of addiction. Now, mine is exercise and being outdoors. When your why is big enough, you find your how," Cook said. "Find what motivates you and do it."