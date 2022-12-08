Coach Brad Duncan is as synonymous with Marion County football as any living man there is. It was a loss for us all when he hung up his whistle two years ago, but he is officially returning to the sidelines in the fall, along with Clint Champagne, and will don Columbia Academy orange and blue as they rejoin their alma mater together.

Duncan spent 19 years as a head coach in Marion County, including his final 16 at West Marion, where he turned a downtrodden program into a Class 3A powerhouse. His first three seasons as the leading man, though, were at Columbia Academy, where he graduated from himself.

Champagne played for Duncan his senior year at CA then went on to play five seasons at Mississippi College, where he stayed to coach for another three seasons.

Cougars head coach TC Chambliss said it’s huge for the CA school board and administration to believe in the direction of the program enough to be willing to add to the staff.

“That’s unbelievable,” he said. “We spent the first two years tearing everything down and finding out who is about what we’re really about, and now it’s time to build back up and get things rolling.

“To be able to bring in two guys who bleed orange and blue that have been here and have fought the battles with Columbia Academy that are all about CA, that’s great.”

Chambliss, who will be entering his third season at the helm in the fall, added that the additions of Duncan and Champagne will be huge for the players because they have a wealth of experience to share. He also said it would be great for the current coaching staff as well because they both have great minds for the game that will allow them to continuously bounce great ideas off each other.

What has held the Cougars back from being a consistent contender is the perception that CA is a basketball and baseball school. They have struggled with roster size and player retention for quite some time, but Chambliss said he believes bringing back former Cougars like Duncan and Champagne, who have stellar reputations throughout the area, is going to show Marion County that CA is taking its football program seriously and is ready to take it to the next level.

He thanked the board and administration for recognizing his commitment to sticking with the program and taking the necessary steps to get him the help he needs to make CA a football school.

“The kids are going to see that and say, ‘It’s time to get real. We don’t have to leave to take football seriously. We don’t have to go across the street or down the road or across the river. We can be a serious football team right here.’ If there are kids who are unhappy with their circumstances somewhere else and want to consider coming here, they can consider us a viable option,” Chambliss said.

“We’re not going to be a joke of a football program or an afterthought. We’re going to be the CA Cougars who are legit and staffed and who is going to be contending for district championships. It’s not going to stay how it was.”

While every football fan in Marion County is well aware of Duncan’s coaching ability, Champagne is highly regarded in his own right. During the few weeks so far that Chambliss has got to spend with Champagne, Chambliss said his wealth of knowledge, particularly defensively, is top notch. Champagne also has a great strength and conditioning background.

“He shares the same core beliefs that we do — he wants to build good young men and give them a bright future. We all want to make sure they end up being better fathers, husbands, sons, brothers and affect the next generation in a positive way,” Chambliss said. “I really believe it’s going to lead to winning football games along the way.”

Champagne actually got out of coaching more than 10 years ago to start a family, and he’s been working as an electrician ever since. He never lost his love for the game, though, and has two young children at CA, so he made the decision to get back involved and be helpful.

“I’m just happy to be back around the game,” he said. “I’m just here to help and support in any way I can. Whether it be my strength and conditioning background or the linebackers and special teams I coached while I was (at Mississippi College), whatever I can do to help that’s what I’m here for.”

“He’s a winner, awesome defensive mind,” Duncan said of Champagne. “The kids are going to be able to relate to him, especially in the weight room, so he’s going to be a major asset to us.”

Duncan was actually a part of Columbia Academy’s first ever football team during his freshman year, and the Cougars had to borrow equipment just to be able to play. Now that he’s back after all these years, he couldn’t be happier.

“I missed it!” Duncan said in an almost childlike tone of pure excitement. “I’ve had a lot of opportunities. I’ve had a lot of people call and say, ‘Come help me. Come be a part of my (program).’ I would always say, ‘Nah, if I wanted to stay (in coaching), I would’ve stayed where I was at.’

“But I missed the game. I missed the competition, and I missed the guys. I really do. I thought about it, talked to coach Chambliss, came out to practice a few times and saw how hard they work. I’ve been around a long time and have never seen a guy work as hard as (Chambliss) works. I started noticing some of the kids of the parents I knew when I was here. I just thought about it and thought about it.”

As much time as he spent thinking about it, though, he remained uncertain until he was sitting outside one day “drinking his Mountain Dew” when a country song by Cody Johnson called “’Til you can’t” came on. The chorus really struck a chord with him. It goes, “If you got a chance, take it, take it while you got a chance. If you got a dream, chase it, 'cause a dream won't chase you back.”

The longtime Cougars and Trojans coach said he didn’t realize he was doing it, but his wife, Sherrie, noticed during his first year of retirement that about 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoons he would put his game face on out of habit. Although it wasn’t as severe during his second year away from the game, the fire still burned bright.

The desire to chase that dream of impacting the lives of young men while winning a few football games along the way remains, so he took the plunge and gave Chambliss a call. He told CA’s head coach that he has no desire to be a head coach again and doesn’t even want to be an offensive coordinator despite being highly regarded as one of the best offensive innovators in the area.

Back in 1985, Duncan was coaching city league football in Columbia and working at a hardware store when all of CA’s football coaches left right before school started. Columbia Academy called him and said Richard Price, one of Duncan’s heroes, was going to coach the high school team, but it wanted him to coach the junior high team. So he joined forces with Danny Wilks, Ken Tynes and George Stewart to coach the junior team, and that’s when he realized coaching football was his calling.

But despite knowing that was what he was meant to be doing, he didn’t go back to school to finish his degree. When Jimmy Lowery was hired in 1988, Duncan was working in insurance but still went to CA every day as a volunteer coach. He was hired in 1991 full time with the stipulation that he go back to school and get his degree. After he got his degree, he was working with Perry Coggin at West Marion, and the time came when he was ready to be a head coach.

He got a call from Columbia Academy about its opening, but he was reluctant at first. Ultimately, though, he felt like it was where he was supposed to be, and he coached the Cougars for three seasons through the 2004 season.

“There’s special connections here for me,” Duncan said. “I want our football to become relevant. It’s never been relevant out here or been important out here. I want to change that if we can so that Cougar football is OK and is not just a basketball school. I understand because I grew up here — this has always been a basketball school. But these kids work so hard and they’re hungry.

“We’re going to change the culture football wise. We need to make people realize football is important. It’s going to be hard, but coach Chambliss does a heck of a job and is the hardest working guy I’ve ever been around. I’ve never talked to him when he’s not doing something football related trying to help this program get better. I want to be a part of that.”

When making any big decision, understanding your “why” is always among the most pressing. Duncan said he feels like his why and Chambliss’ why match up in wanting to take of their players and helping them grow up to become good men.

“That’s what it’s about. That’s all it matters,” he said.

Duncan thanked Headmaster Angie Burkett, CA’s school board and Chambliss for allowing him the opportunity to return to his alma mater and do what he’s passionate about it.

He added he has every intention to follow

Cody Johnson’s advice — he’s going to do it ‘til he can’t.