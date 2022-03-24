Huge benefits can often come from trying something new and from not being afraid to put in the necessary work.

When teachers at Columbia Academy were questioned about who should try the American Legion High School Oratorical Program, there was no hesitation for honors English teacher Kellie Watts in recommending Will Watson. Watts said she knew Watson had the potential to go all the way.

The American Legion has sponsored this competition since 1938, and previous competitors included former Vice President Mike Pence. The purpose of "A Constitutional Speech Contest" is to develop a deeper knowledge and appreciation of the Constitution of the United States among high school students. Other objectives of the contest include the development of leadership qualities, the ability to think and speak clearly and intelligently, and learning about and practicing the rights and privileges of American citizenship.

When he came in for this interview, Watson pulled up a chair right in front of the desk and said he wanted to be able to make good eye contact. He spoke well and clearly made his points. It quickly became obvious why Watts chose him.

Watson said he was a little put off at first about doing the contest and about all of the work, but he decided it was worth it, and he does not regret doing it for one second.

"It was a great experience," Watson said. "The experience of how to write a speech and research it was even more valuable than the money. I enjoyed it the whole way. It's a lot easier than you'd think it would be."

Not a lot of students participate in the contest, so a cash prize is almost a guarantee. Four students were chosen to begin the process, but all of the others dropped out. Watson said that when he was practicing his speech, other students became interested and wanted to participate. He hopes his example will cause more to take part in years to come.

Watson said that in addition to a fear of public speaking, most students are not aware of the American Legion contest. His advice to students is to start as soon as possible because each year someone participates gives them experience for the next years. Watson's sister, Joanna, will definitely be taking part next year.

Watson had to make the same speech four times at four levels of the competition — local, district, area and state. He ended up winning $3,400 in scholarship money for what he said was very little time and effort.

"Each time was easier," Watson said. "Just a few times made it so much easier to do. I improved the skills as I gained the experience."

Many might not agree about the little effort. Contestants from grades nine through 12 must research, prepare and memorize a speech about some aspect of The Constitution of the United States and citizens' responsibilities.

The strictly timed 8-10 minute speech must be made in front of judges and an audience of 20-30 people with no podium, no microphone and no notes.

Watson chose the topic of the president's ability to use executive orders. He said he learned that the Constitution does not grant the power to sign executive orders to the president, but it also does not expressly forbid it.

After the prepared speech, each contestant is required to speak for 3-5 minutes on any of the following topics based upon knowledge of the Constitution. Their topics were chosen at random: Amendment III (forced boarding of soldiers in citizens’ homes; Amendment VIII (excessive bail); Amendment XVI, Section 3 (prevention of office-holding for those who give aid or comfort to our nation’s enemies); Amendment XXV, Section 4 (declaring a president unfit for office).

Watson was given Amendments III and VIII at different phases of the competition. He said competitors have to have knowledge of all of the options since they don't know until time for the speech. The contestant is given the topic, a pad and pen and is allowed five minutes to write down notes and formulate thoughts.

"You have to think on the fly and come up with quick responses," Watson said. "The time is very strict, but time was never a problem for me."

Judging is based on content and delivery. Contestants must consider what to do with their hands and when to stop and when to walk. They must be able to project their voices as the judges are placed in different areas of the room rather than all at one table or location.

Watson's mother, Sharon, also participated in the competition when she was in school. She said she did not remember it or she would have gotten her son involved sooner.

"He is totally coachable," she said. "He can do whatever he wants to do."

Watson works at GNC in the evenings after school. He plans to attend the University of Mississippi after he graduates. He will major in accounting and minor in english. He wants to be an accountant like his mom. He likes numbers and math, and his mom said he has the confidence needed.

"Will is a one-percenter. Teachers know what that means. You may have lots of great students, but some are above the rest." Watts, Watson's Star Teacher said. "He is outstanding in everything, not just one thing. He is like a sponge. My students have to memorize and recite long poems, and Will never misses a beat."

Watts pointed out that Watson is popular and can make things like this competition a cool thing to do. He is well rounded and liked by staff and students.

"His character is also outstanding," Watts said. "Someone at home has shown him what to do, or they have told him what to do. He has been given positive guidance."

Sharon said her son doesn't know how to lie.

"I am trying to figure it out," Watson said to her jokingly.

With all of his abilities, achievements, confidence and charm, that is not a skill Watson will find he has to cultivate in order to have a life full of more success.