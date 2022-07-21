Despite all the progress that has been made to include those with disabilities, there are some things that can still be out of reach. But for one student starting high school, accommodations have made marching in the Columbia High School band a reality.

Ja'Kolby Averett started playing the baritone in the seventh grade. He could play with the instrument on a stand, but he could not carry it and march.

"I can't really use my right hand that much," Averett said.

Averett has cerebral palsy. The disease causes the muscles in his right hand and foot to constrict or curl up. Averett has to have Botox injections every three months to keep his fingers and toes as relaxed as possible.

Wes Lee, owner of Wes Lee Music in Petal, adapted a baritone so that Averett can march with the rest of the band.

Columbia School District Director of Bands Leslie Fortenberry has had Averett in band since the sixth grade.

"We had his original instrument rigged up," Fortenberry said. "It was tied up to a stand, and it was awkward for him. I promised him we would figure something out."

Fortenberry worked with Lee at Mississippi Music before he started his own business. She saw him at a band convention and asked him about rebuilding the baritone. Fortenberry said she could see his wheels turning. At the end of the school year, Lee took two baritones from the high school and got to work.

"It was a really cool build," Lee said. "I saw pictures from the band camp and was so excited to see him out there with my instrument."

Lee explained that the way instruments, especially marching instruments, are made, they are made like a trumpet and the valves are operated by the right hand. In order to make the instrument where it could be played with the left hand, Lee moved it to vertical and flipped it. Then he modified the mouthpiece to another area of the instrument. The tricky part was to be sure the length was correct so it would be in tune.

Lee searched the internet for a strap that would work. He modified the one he found so Averett could wear the instrument and be completely hands free. Lee reconstructed the case as well to fit the new shape of the instrument.

"I went into a long explanation," Lee said, "of how it took me a long time to get the instrument on and how Kolby would have a hard time. But he had it on before I was halfway through with my statement."

Averett's heart was set on playing football, but Dr. Amanda Witt, his neuromuscular medicine specialist, in Jackson would not give him approval to play. Witt told Averett's mom, Tyronica James, that the possibility of a brain injury was too high. Averett had a stroke around the time of his birth and has a spot on his brain.

"I was disappointed and mad at the same time, " Averett said. "Now I get to be a team manager for the football team. I help out and spend time recording plays. They will figure out how I can do band and serve as football manager at the same time."

On the first day of freshman band camp, Averett did not go. He told his mom he wanted to quit band. James called Fortenberry to tell her, and Fortenberry told James about the new instrument. It was a surprise that Averett and James knew nothing about. Averett said it made him want to keep playing, and his mom told him he had to.

Averett typically is quiet and doesn't show excitement easily.

"He has really come out of his shell a lot," CHS Assistant Band Director Chase Herrod said, "since he got the new instrument and has been able to be included in marching band."

Averett was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 9 months old. Symptoms usually start at around six months. He began dropping stuff, so his parents took him to Jackson where he was diagnosed.

The CHS band boosters paid for the instrument to be built. James said she is forever grateful to everyone involved and she would have gladly found the money for Averett to be able to march with his classmates.