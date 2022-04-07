By Susan Amundson

No child deserves to be abused, yet it happens all the time, even in Marion County. But thanks to the Kids Hub Child Advocacy Center, the process of an investigation is made easier for a child and ends with a simple gift of a teddy bear.

These aren't just any run-of-mill teddy bears. Through a grant, the center received 1,200 from the Build-A-Bear organization, which is known for creating unique and custom companions for children and adults alike. The bears are dressed and lined up on bookshelves, and once a child has gone through a forensic interview, which can be very hard on them, they are able to pick a bear of their choice. Each bear also comes with a special note for the child.

Through a grant, Kids Hub was able to receive 1,200 teddy bears from Build-A-Bear. People interested in supporting child abuse victims can sponsor one of these bears for $50. The money raised goes towards offsetting a budget loss for Kids Hub, who had $270,000 slashed from its budget during the pandemic.

Kids Hub Executive Director Didi Ellis said that since the pandemic began, there has been a 72% increase in the amount of child abuse calls received, including physical abuse.

"There has been a significant increase in the number of severe physical abuse cases across our service area and across our state," Ellis said.

Ellis said the belief is the increase comes from when children were at home all the time and unable to report the abuse to anyone, as well as the fact that parents faced more pressures when everything was shut down. Once everything began to open back up and the children were able to get back to their normal routine, they were able to tell someone of the situations that were happening at home.

One of the things the center does is coordinate a forensic interview with a child in a safe and secure environment. During this time, the child is able to share what happened to them.

"The intent of the interview is to make a video/audio recording of the child to discuss any and all adversities the child has faced," she said.

With the center handling the interview, investigators from the different law enforcement agencies and child protective services involved are able to watch the interview live in another room as it is happening. The goal is to reduce the number of times the child has to be interviewed. It also allows those watching the interview to be able to ask any further questions they may have, as well.

"It consolidates everything into one really intense session with the child, that they can take that information to complete their investigations and do everything they need to do to corroborate the child's statements," Ellis said.

This is where the bears come in. In the interview, the children talk about the worst things that have ever happened to them. Afterward, instead of the child leaving with the darkness and heaviness lingering over them, they are offered a bear of their choice to become their new friend.

Previously, the organization hosted a foster-care Christmas party every year. It would serve as a pass-through organization with the end-of-year donations of money, toys and pajamas. While Kids Hub enjoyed doing that, the pandemic made it more difficult to host the party and hard to get all of the children to the event, according to Ellis. While it was deciding whether to have a party for Christmas in 2021, the organization received word their budget was about to receive a huge cut for the upcoming fiscal year, which began last October. The loss was more than $270,000. Unfortunately, that quickly nixed the party.

While trying to come up with ways to compensate for the funding loss, the idea of the "Teddy Gram" came into play.

Through the donation of the bears, the organization decided to use the bears as a fundraiser, with each bear can able to be sponsored for $50. A sponsor can pay an additional $10 if they want to purchase clothing for the bear, and the sponsor can pick one of five notes to attach to the bear.

In return, once the bear has been chosen, the sponsor will receive a postcard letting them know the bear has gone to its new home. The card will also say what the child named the bear and some fun facts about the recipient that doesn't divulge anything confidential.

"When a donor receives a postcard, they remember making that $50 donation. But when they get that postcard, they see that $50 was used today. A kid took my bear off the shelf, which means my $50 allowed a kid to have a forensic interview today," Ellis said.

In addition to coordinating the forensic interview, Kids Hub provides family advocate services to both the child and their supportive caregivers. It provides crisis support and referral services for mental health services for anyone in the family that needs it, including the child and the supportive caregivers. It also assists in providing assistance to the basic needs of families, if needed. This is to help remove the barriers with the families so they will be open to the services that are needed for the trauma victims.

Kids Hub also reviews the cases with the different organizations to make sure no one or anything falls through the cracks. At least once a month, the cases are reviewed so that the needs of the family and victims are being met.

"There is a level of accountability among all of us, that we are doing what we say are best practices among these kids and families” Ellis said. “It allows us to brainstorm on these cases so when we hit roadblocks and we come together as a collective team, the experience and knowledge everyone can share to come up with solutions."

Kids Hub Child Advocacy Center covers seven counties, including Marion, Lamar, Forrest, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Covington and Perry.

If anyone is interested in sponsoring a bear, they can go to www.kidshubms.com/teddy-gram.