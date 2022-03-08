The death of a beloved child is something a parent never gets over. It is made even more tragic when the circumstances are sudden and horrendous.

On Feb. 1, Lola Jayde Farr was attacked by a dog while at the home of relatives.

The 1-year-old sustained injuries to her neck, face and head and had to be airlifted to University Medical Center in Jackson. She was placed on life support and diagnosed with severe brain injuries.

The entire community, along with people far and wide, rallied around the family with prayers and support. Farr's mother, Wendi Oxner, never gave up hope nor the belief that a miracle would happen. She refused to believe that her baby was gone.

Wendi Oxner holds her daughter, Lola Jayde Farr, whose name Wendi says she will never let a day go by without speaking.

On the morning of Feb. 6, Farr died after a hard fight, but her story and her light will go on to affect many. Her parents hope she goes on to save the lives of others, as she has already done, and brings people closer to God.

Farr's honor walk was held on Feb. 8 as she was taken to the operating room for organ donation. Her liver was flown to Texas Children's Hospital in Houston for baby girl, Raelyn Blake Foster, of Brookhaven. Foster came off the ventilator on March 2 and, at press time, was doing well and trying to play.

Anyone interested can follow Raelyn's story on the Facebook page, "Raelyn Blakes fight against biliary atresia."

"When they told me she wasn't going to make it, I mentioned (organ donation) to them," Oxner said. "I thought about Tabitha (Taylor) donating Mia's organs. I'm an organ donor. Lots of people don't think about it until it's too late. I urge parents to choose to help save another baby. Even though she lost her life, she was able to save someone's life."

Raelyn's parents, Michael Foster and Amanda Mathis, had been following Farr's story on Facebook.

"Some of Wendi's family members worked with some of our family members and knew about Raelyn, Mathis said."They mentioned it to Wendi after she made the decision to donate Lola's organs, and Wendi messaged me about her. The transplant coordinator told us they haven't ever had a liver designated to a patient. Lola was definitely our baby's miracle. And we are and will be forever grateful to her and her parents."

Farr and Foster did not have compatible blood types, but Foster did not have time to wait. Doctors did plasmapheresis before and after the transplant to keep her body from rejecting the liver. When the call came about Farr's liver, they decided it was the "best offer they would probably get."

Farr's liver went to Foster, but her heart valves, which can be stored until needed, were also harvested. All of her other organs had shut down and could not be used.

A benefit ride, organized by Austin and Randy Oxner, was held on Feb. 19 at the Columbia Water Park. Close to 20 bikes took part in the ride from Columbia to Hattiesburg and back.

Two members of a bike club participated, and they want to do another ride to honor Farr and raise funds for the family. Oxner mentioned a possible date of March 28, which would have been Farr's second birthday.

"It was amazing to see all the bikes there for my baby," Oxner said.

An even more amazing moment came when Foster's father, Michael, showed up at the ride in Hattiesburg.

"I can't even explain what this did for my heart," Oxner said. "So we stood there and shared stories of our babies with each other. It made me feel so much better."

After the funeral on Feb. 12, a benefit baseball tournament was organized by Oxner's cousin, Loegan Oxner. A team from Louisiana named "Classics" won the trophy in a tournament in which 11 teams played. The event was held at the Columbia Waterpark.

"I'm lost," Oxner said. "She was the very best part of me. Now, I'm going to have to learn who I'm going to be without her. We are trusting God that He has a plan."

Her advice to parents out there is to "love them while they are here. Don't take one second for granted. Lola knew she was loved."