Many people believe coffee smells like freshly ground heaven. A new Columbia business is now offering a bit of both after months of anticipation.

The opening of Good News Brewing, a coffee shop with a drive through and a faith based book store and gift shop, has been anxiously awaited by many Marion County residents for months. The owners, Myranda Miller and Angela Stampley, announced the formation of the business in February, but the building process did not begin until May. Many people have been following their Facebook page to keep up with the progress of the construction, as well as having input on the menu items and gifts to be offered.

Good News Brewing opened Saturday, and the mother/daughter team said they sold right at 300 coffee drinks that day in addition to sales of books and gifts.

"Saturday was wild crazy," Stampley said. "We were slinging coffee and making homemade cool whip, which ended up all over me as I learned to dispense it. It was great. We had a good turnout, and people seemed to be happy."

The family searched for land for a long time and almost bought a different spot, but that fell through.

"This (location) fell in our lap," Miller said. "It's the perfect location. God sent the land and sent the perfect people to help. Amanda (Patterson) knows the Square system, and the other girls know the coffee."

Miller, a surgical tech, wanted to be home with her children more and wanted to open her own business. She just never knew what type of business. She finally decided a coffee shop with a drive through and a Christian book store were both in demand and much needed in Marion County.

"I'm not the witness I should be," she said. "I knew this would give me the opportunity to share."

Good News Brewing offers a full line of coffee drinks, gifts and books. It imprints Bibles and has a system where customers can have accompaniment CDs made. A customer can come in, sit at a computer and type in the song they are interested in. They can listen to it in different keys and decide if it is right for them. The staff can immediately burn the songs onto a CD and print the lyrics.

Good News Brewing is located at 1226 U.S. 98 Bypass in Columbia. Its hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 5:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Wednesday and Saturday from 5:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.