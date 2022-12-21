Grief can cause people to get stuck in their lives after the loss of a loved one. Merri Anne Fortenberry experienced a loss of passion when her granddaughter, Olivia Kate Torian, passed away at the young age of five. God had put it on her heart to write a book, and Fortenberry finally completed "Finding Grace 5:17" this fall.

Torian was born Dec. 3, 2007, and doctors knew something was not right even though everyone had expected a normal baby. She was quickly diagnosed with Trisomy 18, also known as Edwards Syndrome, which results from an extra Chromosome 18. At least 95% of babies don't survive to full term, and a rare 10% live a year. The doctors told the family to love on her while they had her because she was going to die. Torian came home on hospice, and Fortenberry helped care for her.

Fortenberry said her life changed after the birth of Torian, and she began to focus on her faith and to put that faith into action. In 2012, God put it on her heart to write stories with Torian as the inspiration.

"I loved writing about what God was doing in Olivia's life and in my life," Fortenberry said. "I started sharing boldly."

When Torian died on Jan. 29, 2013, Fortenberry said she lost her passion, and she packed away what she had written. God kept nudging her throughout the past few years though. When her husband, Mike, almost died from Covid pneumonia in 2020, she saw God's grace through that situation. She continuously had the numbers 517 come up daily and took that to be about the 5:17 scriptures. Each chapter, or story in the book begins with one of these scriptures, including John 5:17, Romans 5:17, Job 5:17 and Galatians 5:17.

In May 2022, Fortenberry was talking to two of her cousins and mentioned the book she had started. They encouraged her to pick it back up, and she pulled it out and read through it. She realized that the stories from 2012 forward needed to be added.

She learned that writing means you must relive those moments that are the hardest and darkest in your life, but that is how healing is found. When someone tells their story to others, it helps lift the burden of it from them. God revealed to her that the stories written in the book are the ones she needed to share even though they were some of the hardest to tell.

God revealed Himself to Fortenberry through many trials in her life. She struggled with anxiety, marriage troubles, grief, heartbreak and pain.

"If you don't know Him, you are just one prayer from being secure in your eternity," she said.

She finished the manuscript in August and let a few friends read it, along with her pastor, Brian Stewart, and his wife, Mitsie. Brian immediately told her to publish it.

"It will impact your life. You will cry, you will laugh, and you will yearn for a simpler time of life," Brian said.

Fortenberry prays the book will be an encouragement to others who have gone through grief, loss and anxiety, and that people will see God's grace in their lives like she has seen in hers.

"I hope it will minister to people's hearts and help them examine their faith," she said. "So many people get trapped in holding onto the past. God wants us to put it in His hands and move forward. Turn your hurts into His glory."

She said she researched the publishing process herself and found the publisher Book Baby, which was very easy to work with. She said the representative walked her through the process and answered all of her questions. She encourages others to pursue their dreams and not give up.

Fortenberry is a lifelong Columbia resident and a graduate of Columbia Academy. She retired from real estate in January. She has two stepchildren, five living grandchildren and two grandchildren who are deceased.

She co-leads the women's ministry BLOOM at The Church on Main, along with Mitsie, and has done so for the past 10 years.

"Finding Grace 5:17" can be found locally at Good News Brewing, where Fortenberry will be doing a signing Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Thursday from noon until 5 p.m. Fortenberry said the book can be found at multiple retail stores and online, but most people want a signed copy.