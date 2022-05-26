Michael's RV Center and Columbia Outdoors are both owned by Grant and Angela McArthur. The couple started the business 21 years ago on April 23, 2001, but Grant said God is the real owner of the business.

Grant started the business on his kitchen table and then in a back room until things progressed to where he could open at the present location. Grant did 99% of the work on the current building himself, and it took two years to complete.

When he laid the foundation, he buried a Bible open to Matthew 7:24-25, which reads "Therefore everyone who hears these words of mine and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on the rock. The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat that house; yet it did not fall because it had its foundation on the rock."

Grant worked out of town as an environmental driller until Angela had an aneurysm in 1997. He came home to be around for her more and worked at Country Creek RV until they decided to start their own business.

Angela said the RV business name was chosen by their 6-year-old son, Michael, who is now 27.

The RV Center does camper sales, parts, repairs and service. Grant said his employees are the one who actually make that part of the business happen.

Jessica Blansett, who has worked for the McArthurs for 12 years, is the backbone of the RV Center in the front of the store.

"It's a family atmosphere," Blansett said. "As long as they (Grant and Angela) are here, I am not going anywhere."

Mark Stafford and Zachary Koepp are the work horses of the business doing most of the repairs and service.

According to Grant, Angela makes the place really run. She worked in the dental field until about six years ago.

Columbia Outdoors carries hunting accessories, tactical stuff, guns, ammunition and everything else an outdoorsman might need. Grant said they can build whatever you want customized to your specifications.

Grant handles the Columbia Outdoors business mainly. He said he has run that business off and on. He started it and sold it.

"Robbie Gill bought it and sold it back to me," he said with a wink. "Robbie Gill didn't honor his word when he said that he would buy it back in two years."

All kidding aside, Angela said Grant is the heart behind the business.

"I feel like our dedication to God is why we are still here," she said. "Our integrity is very important to us."

Michael's RV Center and Columbia Outdoors are

located at 1661 U.S. 98 East.

They can be reached at (601) 736-0468.