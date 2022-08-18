Despite having severe hearing loss and global apraxia, 4-year-old Marion County resident Paisley Renee Granier is a star on stage for all to see, winning the title of Miss Universal Mississippi Mini in April.

Paisley was born with moderately high frequency hearing loss and wears bilateral hearing aids. She was diagnosed with global apraxia this year. She did not sit up on her own until 11 months of age and did not walk until she was almost 4 years old. She did not speak at all until recently, and now she is speaking a little and learning some sign language.

Apraxia, or "developmental coordination disorder (DCD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects children's ability to execute coordinated motor actions, resulting in slow, clumsy, or inaccurate motor performances and learning difficulties (of new motor tasks or to adapt previously learned gestures to a modified or additional constraint). In the course of development, children with DCD exhibit a diversity of motor signs, including fine and gross motor problems with impaired postural control and balance, and sensor motor coordination or motor learning difficulties," according to The Handbook of Clinical Neurology.

"Global apraxia affects her entire body. Her brain doesn't communicate with her body causing her to be seen as clumsy. She is not clumsy at all; she just has difficulty getting her brain to communicate with her body," McNabb said. "She will need to spend many hours in speech and occupational therapy to help with this disorder. She also is only able to eat pureed foods due to her severe sensory issues."

Paisley's mother, Elizabeth McNabb and father, Corey Granier, watched the other children in her family participating in activities and sports and wanted to find something for Paisley to be involved in. In April, she made a post on the Columbia Mississippi Community page on Facebook asking about pageants. She was given several referrals, but she decided to go with Tiffany Cochran with Beaus and Pearls Pageants because when she reached out to Cochran and asked about disabled contestants, Cochran said yes without hesitation.

"Paisley enjoys singing, dancing and living life to the fullest. Unfortunately, she has physical limitations that have made her life difficult," McNabb said. "She will be the first in Marion County and the first child to compete at state with hearing loss and global apraxia."

Paisley had attended The Children's Center in Hattiesburg but now attends East Marion. She will hopefully be starting at Hub Head Start soon.

Paisley competed in her first pageant in June, which was a summer themed competition where Paisley won first alternate. Paisley then participated in a patriotic themed Beaus and Pearls pageant on July 9, where she won princess and most photogenic. She won the preliminary for Miss Universal Mississippi Mini on July 31 and will be crowned and receive her sash this Saturday in Petal.

The Universal Miss pageants encourage children and women to be who they are and not try to be who others try to make them out to be. Its theme is "embrace you."

McNabb said Paisley shined on stage.

"She was treated no differently by Tiffany or any of the other contestants. Tiffany made sure the music was just right for Paisley. The pageants have given Paisley hope and something to look forward to. We plan to continue to bring awareness to the good and the bad of disabilities through Paisley's platform. Even though she has disabilities, it does not stop her from being able to take on the world," she said.

The pageant does not require a talent to be exhibited but has an optional portion for participants who are interested in it. For girls ages 0 to 6, the categories are meet and greet (10%), formal wear (30%), open fashion (30%) and interview (30%). Paisley does participate in a talent portion that consists of her dancing and singing.

"The children get to just go up there and be themselves. That's why these pageants are so successful," McNabb said.

Cochran reigned as Miss Mississippi Universal Miss 2021, so she understands what pageants are like. She wants to show women of all ages that they are all beautiful and worthy.

She has had contestants with disabilities such as autism and Type 1 diabetes, but Paisley was the first with a physical disability. Cochran's pageant now also has two sisters with spinal muscular atrophy and has built a ramp so they can enter the stage for competitions.

"Pearls cannot shine until they come out of their shell. I love watching these girls find their confidence. When they do, it radiates off of them and they shine," Cochran said. "I also use my system to lead our youth to get involved in many community service projects and charities. I help them build platforms outside of my pageants to bring awareness to things they are passionate about."

The state competition will be held March 10-12, 2023 in Meridian at The Riley Center, which Paisley has already qualified for. The family needs help with the expenses of the competition, which total about $1,200 for room, entry fees, outfits and badges for the family to attend. They are raffling off two bundles with personal care items valued at $140 each to try to raise money for Paisley to go to Meridian. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20. McNabb can be reached through Facebook at Locke Renee Lizzy for anyone who would like to donate or purchase raffle tickets.

McNabb and Paisley want to thank their family for their support. Great-grandmother Patricia Waller and grandmother Jennifer Locke are a great support as are her aunts, Shauna Granier, Sandy Granier and Jessica Granier.

If Paisley makes it to nationals, it will be held in Orlando July 2-9, 2023.