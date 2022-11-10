Kayla Stringer is a local powerhouse running two businesses in one location. Pro Auto Service and Somethin' Southern Boutique are two totally different types of businesses that are operated under one roof.

Pro Auto Service offers general maintenance, tune-ups, electrical work, brake work, engine and transmission replacement, oil changes and most automotive repairs

The Boutique sells a little bit of everything, including clothing, jewelry, accessories, hats, handbags and more. Stringer has expanded it to include a wholesale component, which she works on at night after the two shops close for the day.

Stringer worked for family at Professional Automotive Services during and after high school. In 2013, she bought the business but not the building. She moved the business from Old Foxworth Road to Lumberton Road. Stringer already had plans for the boutique in the works to be opened in a location on Park Avenue. She decided to hold off to see if both could be located in the same spot. It worked out perfectly, and both businesses moved to an even larger spot on Lumberton Road last year.

Stringer plans to expand the wholesale business until she reaches all 50 states, and then she plans to move into international sales. The automotive service just expanded last year, and she intends to keep her customers so happy with her service that she is forced to expand again. Pro Auto Service has customers from Marion County as well as the surrounding counties.

Stringer is grateful to her husband, Bobby, for his support. He works with her, and the two of them having the business in one place allows her to homeschool her two sons and spend quality time with her family.

The businesses are located at 709 Lumberton Rd. and can be contacted at (601) 731-1212. Their hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.