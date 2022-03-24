This week The Columbian-Progress spotlights 15th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Claiborne McDonald.

Q: When and where were you born?

A: I was born at Baptist Hospital in New Orleans on Aug. 6, 1948.

Q: Where did you attend school?

A: I attended public schools in Picayune and did my undergraduate studies at Mississippi State, where I majored in political science. I also studied history; however, you could not claim two majors. I received my juris doctorate degree at the University of Alabama Law School.

Q: Where do you work? Tell us about your job/company.

A: As a circuit court judge, I mainly make sure things are done fairly and according to the rules of the court and rules of law, both parties comply.

Q: What led you to your profession?

A: A lot of history, either directly or unilaterally are involved in legal stuff, people may not think of that. As a result of that, I got interested in the law, especially English common law.

Q: What do you enjoy most about your job?

A: You can make a difference and do good. A lot of times, people really have tried to straighten their act, which makes it better for them individually and as family members. Sometimes you feel like you can do something to help people. Then there are people who are just bad, and people need to be protected from them.

Q: What is the most challenging aspect of your job?

A: You don’t have a lot of time to make decisions. When it comes to an objection, you have to be quick to rule on it. You can’t just stop and take a couple of days to think on it –you have to make the decision then. You have to get used to not worrying about if people like you are not. No matter what, half the people are not going to like you when the matter is over, and a lot of times, nobody likes you when everything is finished. You have to fit the sentence with the crime.

Q: What is the most important lesson you have learned in your career?

A: When you are a judge, you have to realize the main thing you need to do is be fair. It may not sound complicated, but it can be. Sometimes there are personal issues involved in a trial that you have to sort through.

Q: When you were a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A: I wanted to drive a tank in the Army.

Q: What was your first job?

A: My first job was cleaning sewage ditches for the City of Picayune.

Q: Who is the person who has been most influential in your life?

A: My paternal grandfather, Clairborne McDonald. I was with him quite a bit. When he was in his 70s and 80s, he would have me drive him places. They weren’t big on driver’s licenses back then. He was big into genealogy and had a good sense of community. He was also involved in politics.

Q: What is your spouse’s name?

A: My first wife died, and I raised my sons before I got remarried. Suzy Stockstill McDonald and I have been married 27 years this year.

Q: Do you have children?

A: I have two from my first marriage, and she has two from a previous marriage. We have 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Q: If you could have anything for your last meal on earth, what would it be?

A: It would be fried shrimp and hushpuppies.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

A: I haven’t been to the Holy Land yet. I started to go a couple of times, but things flared up so I haven’t been there.

Q: What hobbies do you like to do in your spare time?

A: I read, write and genealogy.

Q: If you could have lunch with anyone from your life or history, who would it be and why?

A: Benjamin Franklin. I would love to see what he was really like. We have heard so many stories about him.

Q: If you didn’t have to worry about money, what would you do all day?

A: I don’t worry about money, but I would do what I do now.

Q: What moment in your life has had the biggest impact on who you are today?

A: I would say when my sons were born and when my mother died.

Q: What is one thing you want to do that you’ve never tried?

A: I would just travel more. There really isn’t anything left that I haven’t wanted to try.

Q: What is your top moral?

A: Charity.

Q: How would you like to be remembered?

A: To be a good father, who tried his best.