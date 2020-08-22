The Deck staff includes, from left, J-Cool, Aretha Woodson, Brian Stewart, Nykelle Huggins, Landon Stewart, Nichole Peak and Faye Quinn. The locally owned and operated fast-food restaurant has been open in Columbia since 1989.
The Deck is located at 1111 Main St. and is open Monday through Saturday from 5:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.
The Deck has been dilligently sanitizing all of its tables and chairs.
Customer Zayn Godwin enjoys a drink while playing on Columbia’s only playplace at a fast-food restaurant Thursday afternoon.
For more than 30 years, The Deck has been the go-to local fast-food restaurant in Marion County and has remained a family-run business focused on maintaining a fun, family atmosphere.
Landon Stewart, who is a manager and co-owner, is a third generation employee of The Deck, with his grandfather, Waddell Stewart, opening it Sept. 18, 1989 and his father, Brian Stewart, running it now...
