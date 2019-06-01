Creative pruning invites large plants into small spaces

Creative pruning invites large plants into small spacesBy FELDER RUSHING,
Sat, 06/01/2019 - 12:00am
There’s an easy way to get around the garden-gobbling size and leaf debris to better enjoy our official state tree: Up against a wall.
There’s an easy way to get around the garden-gobbling size and leaf debris to better enjoy our official state tree: Up against a wall.
Some Louisiana lawmakers shook up the establishment this week, and there really isn’t a more... READ MORE
Editor’s Note: The following people were booked into the Marion County Jail by local law... READ MORE