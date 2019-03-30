Creative recycling makes great flower pots

By FELDER RUSHING,
Sat, 03/30/2019 - 12:00am

While a lot of my job is to share interesting garden techniques and “how-to” information, sometimes I’m asked for help with interpersonal or social issues.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The COLUMBIAN-PROGRESS. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://columbianprogress.com/user/login
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://columbianprogress.com/existing-subscribers
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://columbianprogress.com/columbian-progress-0

Obituaries

Wilkie Louise Moore

Wilkie Louise Moore

86, Foxworth

Marguerite Odom
Dr. Francis Louis Miksa Jr.
Lisa Turnage
Patsy Nell Lillis Morris
Howard O’Neal Pittman

Social

Creative recycling makes great flower pots

While a lot of my job is to share interesting garden techniques and “how-to” information,... READ MORE

Waddell-Berry to wed
What makes Marion County thrive? Dynamic arts scene
What makes Marion County thrive? Dynamic arts scene
What makes Marion County thrive? Great public schools
What makes Marion County thrive? Great public schools

Copyright 2018 • The Columbian-Progress
318 Second St. • Columbia, MS 39429 • (601) 736-2611

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.