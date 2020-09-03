Broad Street Restaurant employees include, from left, Krystal Graham, Jacob Yawn, Karlee Stuart, Jordan Bourn, Jennifer Hasselvander (owner), Renee Creppel and Michelle Case. The restaurant has been open for 10 years and is family run and operated.
Broad Street Restaurant no longer is buffet style, but it is still all you can eat.
For the past decade, Broad Street Restaurant has been one of Columbia’s premier lunch spots with its delicious and bountiful buffet. But it had to shut down for the coronavirus and had to make a lot of changes in order to reopen.
Broad Street Restaurant opened 10 years ago and is family operated by owner Jennifer Hasselvander, her husband, Brian, and daughter, Krystal Graham. Hassel...
