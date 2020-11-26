From left, Paxton Havard, Ricky McDaniel, Josh Solomon and Scott Ross help make up the Waldo’s Sports Center team. The staff is very knowledgeable and can help customers with their every need.
Waldo’s employee Josh Solomon assists a customer with a gun purchase Tuesday.
Waldo’s Sports Center stocks a wide range of guns, from rifles to shotguns and everything in between.
Under new ownership, Waldo’s Sports Center has continued to thrive amidst the pandemic and has big plans for the future.
At this point in time, most of Waldo’s Sports Center’s business comes from being an outdoor store with guns, ammo, bows, hunting supplies and more, but owner Eric Thornhill said the goal is to get it to become more of an overall sports store.
“It’s going to take...
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The COLUMBIAN-PROGRESS.