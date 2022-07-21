Pictured, from left, are students Kaden Patterson, Allie Jameson, Caden Turnage, Emily Williams, Brydon Walley and Layla Thomas. The chaperones, from left, are Rev. Tyler Chavis, Candice Thomas, Gary Barber and Camellia Williams.
Foxworth First Baptist Church Young at Heart attended the Tri-County Association's Joyful Hearts at New Hope Baptist Church in Monticello for Senior Day on Thursday, June 23. They enjoyed a delicious meal and outstanding entertainment by James Bell and his daughter, Anna Katherine.
Thank you to Bro. Bill Miller for another great gathering and our hosts, Bro. Kevin and April Crozier. Over 100 people from local churches attended.
