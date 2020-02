Quality Power Equipment is a small-engine, sales and repair outdoor power equipment business that is in its 40th year of existence. While it began on South High School Avenue, it moved to its current location, 408 S. High School Ave., in 1990.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The COLUMBIAN-PROGRESS.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://columbianprogress.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://columbianprogress.com/existing-subscribers