Rayburn’s Radiator owner Glen Rayburn started his business in 1972, and it has continuously grown ever since. The business now operates out of three buildings, one for the radiator shop, another as an auto repair garage and the third serves as runover for both because of the sheer volume.
Dale Pierce works on an engine.
JJ Foster works on a radiator.
Ken Pierce runs the auto repair shop.
With three buildings full of cars and parts, Rayburn’s Radiator is one of the premier auto shops in Marion County.
Rayburn’s Radiator sells and services all kinds of radiators, everywhere from small radiators to heavy-duty commercial. It also can order and have specialty radiators made.
“If it’s one you can’t find it anywhere, we can have it made exactly like the one you bring in,...
