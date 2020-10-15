The Lady Cougars, who finished first in the Cathedral Invitational, include, front row, from left, Caitlin McMichael, Briley Speights, Zoey Daley and Madison Bond; back row, Charlee Brees Franks, Macy Robertson, Natalie Ragan, Hannah Rogers, Madelyn McKenzie and Samantha Ragan.
The Columbia Academy cross country teams traveled to Natchez for the Cathedral Invitational Oct. 5, and Charlee Brees Franks became the first CA runner since 2013 to win a meet individually.
Franks took the lead with about a half mile to go and pulled away for a 13-second victory with a time of just 20:39.
“It was awesome to see Charlee Brees get her first win as an eighth-grader...
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The COLUMBIAN-PROGRESS.