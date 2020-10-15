The Columbia Academy cross country teams traveled to Natchez for the Cathedral Invitational Oct. 5, and Charlee Brees Franks became the first CA runner since 2013 to win a meet individually. Franks took the lead with about a half mile to go and pulled away for a 13-second victory with a time of just 20:39. “It was awesome to see Charlee Brees get her first win as an eighth-grader...