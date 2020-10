In West Marion’s homecoming game, the Trojans offense put on a show with seven first-half touchdowns in a 59-26 win over Vancleave Friday night. The Trojans (3-1) put up more than 600 yards of total offense with 433 on the ground, averaging 15.5 yards per carry. Head coach Brad Duncan said part of the success was due to Vancleave trying to load the box. “They had everybody up ther...