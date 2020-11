As much as Friday night’s game against the West Marion Trojans felt like it was for all the marbles, there’s still a lot the Columbia Wildcats have to play for, beginning with their South State Championship showdown with the undefeated Magee Trojans. The Wildcats (10-2) will travel to Magee (10-0) Friday to play the Trojans for the first time this season despite both teams being fro...