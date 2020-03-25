Gift cards support local business

Spend $25, and get a $30 gift certificate.

That's the deal select stores in Columbia are offering customers as part of a Columbian-Progress-sponsored promotion that begins today.

The merchants will receive some extra cash to help make it through the coronavirus situation, and customers will be able to pick something out to buy later on when life returns to normal.

"This is a win-win for everyone involved," C-P Publisher Charlie Smith said. "We can't sit back and wait for the government, whose salaries are guaranteed during this crisis, to come to our rescue. Rather Columbians who work in the private sector need to unite and support each other. We can make it through this together, and we hope this promotion is one small way to facilitate that."

The goal is to sell $10,000 worth of gift cards by the end of April. Regular updates about progress toward the goal will be posted in print and online.

Merchants do not have to pay anything to participate beyond agreeing to offer a $30 gift card for $25. Any offers beyond that are up to the individual business.

Also, some businesses have restricted access right now with many, for example, being drive through only. A phone call is advised before going to the physical location.

Participating businesses include: