Updated at 2 p.m. with information from the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued a statement Saturday morning stating that the size of the fire in Carroll County has increased to 3,000 acres and has forced the evacuations along three county roads.

"The state of Mississippi is responding to the wildfire in Carroll County," Reeves said in a statement released on social media Saturday morning. "Current aerial surveys indicate the fire’s size is at 3,000 acres and 40% contained. As of now, no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation but has not yet been determined.

"The Mississippi Forestry Commission, Carroll County Fire Services and MEMA are assisting in the response. County Roads 218, 144, and 163 have been evacuated. Additional roads may be evacuated as necessary."

Chris Burnham with the Mississippi Forestry Commission said that the fire is between Nebo Road, County Road 144 and County Road 163.

“At this time, there are about 10 structures not residences threatened,” Burnham said Saturday morning in a text message. “Five residences are threatened. Fire lanes have been installed around these. Fire lanes are being constructed now to protect homes further out.

“Helicopters are currently conducting bucket drops to cool the head of the fire. We are trying to keep the fire west of County Road 144 and east of Nebo Road. Wind direction is currently northeast. The Mississippi Forestry Commission has five dozers and approximately 20 people on the fire at this time terrain. Storm damage is a huge contributing factor complicating containment. The storm damage is both from recent ice storm, but also old damage from the Rolling Fork tornado, as the tornado path is visible on satellite imagery. Gullies in the area are up to 100 feet deep.”

Reeves said they will continue to assist efforts to contain the blaze. "The state of Mississippi will continue to deploy additional resources as necessary. Please pray for the firefighters and emergency responders working to contain the wildfire," he said.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for Saturday, meaning conditions are ripe for wildfires as low humidity and strong winds can cause any fire to get out of control.

According to the Mississippi Forestry Commission, Carroll County has issued a burn ban until April 7. Grenada County also issued a burn ban until March 31. No burn bans are in effect for Leflore County at this time.

The cause of the Carroll County fire has not been released as of this time.

The Commonwealth will update this story as more information becomes available.