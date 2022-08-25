Columbia High School students got a hands-on look at what it's like to vote in a real election as Marion County Chancery Clerk Janette Nolan and her staff held a Homecoming Court election Aug. 16.

Nolan conducted the as an opportunity to teach about the voting process. The process was carried out just like an actual voting process.

"I thought it was cool," David Scarborough, a CHS 10th grader, said. "It feels like we were given more respect by allowing us to utilize the voting machines."

The voter turnout was high, and the day ended with Hallie Haddox being elected homecoming queen and Hayly Adkins and Aria Blackard being elected as maids of honor.

"I appreciate the administration allowing us the opportunity to provide students with an authentic election day process," Nolan said. "We believe that this will help show the importance of voting and respecting the process."

County election officials Kim Miller, Stacy Reagan, Mike Bennett and Arvin Broom also registered students who were 18 and older, and those students will be eligible to vote in the November general election.