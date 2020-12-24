The House’s move comes a day after Trump signed an earlier passed $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief package. The president threatened a veto of that package for several days, demanding on social media over the weekend that Congress — the Democratic-controlled House and the Republican-controlled Senate — increase direct payments from $600 to $2,000 per individual.
The procedural resolution passed by the House on Monday now moves to the Senate, where it will also require a two-thirds vote. It is unclear if the Senate will even take up the House proposal, Politico reports, despite Trump insisting Sunday night he had secured an agreement from Republican leaders to do so.
Mississippi Republican Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith rejected earlier calls for higher direct payments to individuals.
-- Article credit to Adam Ganucheau of Mississippi Today. --