Indianola native Anne Hall Brashier has been named Gov. Tate Reeves’ policy director.

Reeves made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

“Anne Hall Brashier is a capable leader with a sharp mind and unbeatable spirit. She has already proved invaluable in our work, and I have no doubt that she will accomplish great things for the people of Mississippi in this role,” said Reeves in a statement.

Hall is a graduate of Indianola Academy, and she got her start in politics after accepting a summer internship under the late Sen. Thad Cochran.

Brashier told The E-T in an interview two years ago that she fell in love with politics while in Washington that summer and ended up forgoing physical therapy school to accept a full-time position with Cochran in 2014. That lasted until 2018.

She went on to serve as deputy chief of staff for Congressman Trent Kelly, then as military legislative assistant to Sen. Thom Tillis before eventually taking the role as deputy policy director for Reeves when he entered office last January.

Hall earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Mississippi and her Masters of Science from the United States Air Force Air Command and Staff College.