Jail Docket August 18, 2022
- James Anderson, 27, Sumrall, arrested by MSOC, charged with probation violation.
- Lennel Earl Berry, 62, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI: second offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair
- Doye Lavale Blansett, 34, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court X 2; providing false information to a law enforcement officer.
- Jesse Dewayne Brown, 19, Jonesboro, La., arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.
- Roni Deborah Castelli, 55, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with domestic violence-simple assault.
- Sue Anne Chandler, 56, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged public drunkenness.
- Savannah Nell Dewitt, 24, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court.
- Charles Dial, 49, Columbia, arrested by MDOC, charged with probation violation.
- La'Darious Dajuan Dillon, 21, Tylertown, arrested by MHP, charged with DUI first-refusal.
- Heather Marie Ficaro, 29, Lumberton, arrested by MCSO, charged with bench warrant.
- Wesley Matthew Glasscock, 40, Lumberton, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court; DUI: second offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; controlled substance possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); controlled substance possession of schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less than 2 grams).
- Cory Alan Grubbs, 34, Monticello, arrested by CPD, charged with exploitation of a child.
- Ja'Leria La'Shae Hammond, 19, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with grand larceny-vehicle of another.
- Mark Gerald Hudson, 43, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI: possession of controlled substance.
- Michael Ingram, 47, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; felony possession of a controlled substance.
- Detrick Wayne Johnson, 45, Collins, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI: possession of contraband in a correctional facility.
- Anthony Lewis, 38, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance possession of marijuana (over 30 grams/less than 250 grams); disorderly conduct: failure to comply with command of law enforcement; DUI: second offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; felony possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.
- Victoria Ashlynn Lucas, 33, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court.
- Bryson Jaquan Medious, 25, Sandy Hook, arrested by CPD, charged with domestic violence-simple assault.
- Huey Wayne Meyers, 64, McComb, arrested by CPD, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply with command of law enforcement.
- Pamela Jackson Meyers, 60, McComb, arrested by CPS, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply with command of law enforcement; resisting/obstructing arrest.
- Tyler Alexander Mickens, 27, Sandy Hook, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; controlled substance possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); controlled substance paraphernalia- use, possession, possession with intent to use.
- Buffie F Neal, 54, Hattiesburg, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance possession of schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less than 2 grams); DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; contempt of court-no insurance.
- Michael Henry Prickett, 50, Homeless, Miss., arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-aggravated assault.
- Jason Campus Ratliff, 67, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with domestic violence-simple assault.
- Ricky Nathaniel Slocum, 24, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with probation violation.
- Sheridan Marshawn Smith, 30, Oak Vale, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI: Taking possession or taking away a motor vehicle;.
- Nucia Vinet Starnes, 48, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; contempt of court.
- Christopher Raygen Sumrall, 25, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with aggravated robbery.
- Eric Thornhill, 42, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with public drunkenness.
- Brian Alexander Watson, 52, Gulfport, arrested by CPD, charged with driving while driving license or privilege suspended or revoked.
- Jamal Demon Whalum, 37, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance-possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); controlled substance-possession of schedule I-II drug (over 10 to 30 grams); controlled substance-paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use; tampering with physical evidence X 2; resisting arrest; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; simple assault by threat.
- Jamal Demon Whalum, 37, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with tampering with evidence; introduction of contraband into a correctional facility X 2.
- Alex Ray Williams, 33, Gulfport, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI: second offense-(1)(c)>.08 0r .02 for under 21.
