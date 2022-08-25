Load articles
Jail Docket August 25, 2022
- Christopher Scott Atkins, 39, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with public drunkenness.
- Candice Day Baughman, 47, Foxworth, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Dwight Brown, 50, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI: second offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; careless driving.
- Virgil Jewell Brumfield, 58, Columbia, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance-possession of schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams).
- Irma Kate Cain, 33, Angie, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear; disorderly conduct: failure to comply with law enforcement.
- Naji K. Cain, 38, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear.
- Kevin Lee Calvin, 32, Sumrall, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear.
- James Carrell, 60, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance-possession of schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams).
- George Ashley Creel, 43, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance-paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use.
- Shawn Michael Dickinson, 37, Columbia, arrested by MDOC, charged with drug court violation.
- Jerry Lamonth Fields, 46, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court-DUI first; contempt of court-resisting arrest.
- Ethan Ray Galey, 19, Angie, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance-paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use; first offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.
- Preston David Garner, 38, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with probation violation.
- Robert Zeric Grant, 31, Lumberton, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Makiya Nicole Henderson, 29, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with trespassing.
- Sandra Hollendursky, 62, Columbia, arrested by CPS, charged with controlled substance-possession of schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance-paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use; controlled substance-possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Benjamin Lewis Holmes, 66, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance-possession of schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance-paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use; contempt of court for no liability insurance first offense.
- Briana Lynn Howell, 29, arrested by MCSO, charged with receiving stolen property; contempt for no motor vehicle liability insurance-first offense; contempt for careless driving.
- Melissa Ellen Hughes, 35, Sumrall, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI: possession of a controlled substance.
- Sherry Lynn Jackson, 53, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; contempt of court.
- Deshondria D Nae Jefferson, 20, Picayune, arrested by MCSO, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply with command of law enforcement.
- Densil Danyel Johnson, 38, McComb, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI: possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
- Jessie L. Kelly, 39, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court-DUI second.
- Kelly Sue Lanassa, 51, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply with command of law enforcement.
- Brooklyn Savannah Oquin, 20, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with burglary of a non-dwelling.
- Beyon'Ce Letrice Pittman, 20, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with trespassing.
- Chanley Redale Pittman, 26, Foxworth, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.
- Kendrick L. Quinn, 45, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply with law enforcement; disturbance of family in dwelling or house.
- Joshua F. Reagan, 39, Sandy Hook, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI; second offense-(1)(a) under the influence liquor; vehicle: reckless driving; fleeing eluding law enforcement office; maximum speed limits on state, interstate and controlled access highways.
- Laura Jean Shephard, 42, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance-possession of schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams)X 2; DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; contempt of court-careless driving; contempt of court-speeding.
- Marlic Deloren Smith, 20, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with careless driving.
- Penny Elizabeth Yancey, 42, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance-paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use; providing false information to a law enforcement
- officer.
