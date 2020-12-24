Editor’s Note: The following people were booked into the Marion County Jail from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20. The C-P will correct any errors. Call 736-2611 for corrections.

Terry Glenn Adams, 31, Bassfield, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (less .1 gram).

Jared Matthias Burkhamer, 19, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with sexual battery-no consent.

Jessie Harris Day, 38, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court.

David A. Flournoy, 55, LaPlace, La., arrested by MCSO, charged with felony possession of controlled substance; game/fish: non-resident of MS hunting/fishing without license; trespass: going upon enclosed land of another without consent.

Ann Marie Foxworth, arrested by 29, Bassfield, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); grand larceny.

James Mitchell Graham, 32, Sumrall, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Dylan Garrett Harris, 24, Breaux Bridge, La., arrested by MCSO, charged with game/fish: non-resident of MS hunting/fishing without license; trespass: going upon enclosed land of another without consent.

Marcus A. Herring, 41, Bassfield, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Bryson Lamar Keys, 32, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with drunkenness or profanity in public place.

Dennis Lepard, 32, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with domestic violence-simple assault.

David Osgood, 28, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement; resisting/obstructing arrest.

Ethan Joseph Riley, 28, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with probation violation.

Prentiss Slocum, 41, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with driving while license suspended; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; no proof of liability insurance; careless driving.

Lashonda Watts, 41, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear.

John Henry Wells, 43, Foxworth, arrested by contempt of court; murder; aggravated assault on police or emergency personnel.

Lisa Wilson, 38, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; introduction/possession of contraband in a correctional facility x2; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement; tampering with physical evidence; public drunkenness; possession of drug paraphernalia.