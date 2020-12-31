Editor’s Note: The following people were booked into the Marion County Jail from Dec. 21 to Dec. 28. The C-P will correct any errors. Call 736-2611 for corrections.

Derrick L. Ashley, 23, Purvis, arrested by MCSO, charged with exploitation of a child.

Christopher Orlando Berry, 45, Prentiss, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (less .1 gram); controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams); controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Jasper Brown, 29, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with possession of stolen firearm.

Matthew Brown, 64, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with public drunkenness.

John A. Creel, 46, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with failure to appear; controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (less .1 gram); controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; contempt of court.

Kaycie Leanne Cupstid, 28, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (less .1 gram); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; contempt of court.

Charles Brian Dial, 47, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(d) under the influence of controlled substance.

Justic A. Dillon, 27, Hattiesburg, arrested by CPD, charged with contempt of court x2; DUI 1st offense-(1)(d) under the influence of controlled substance.

Ashley Elizabeth Frelix, 30, Petal, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; no proof of liability insurance; careless driving.

Lynn Gray, 37, Collins, arrested by CPD, charged with disturbance of family in dwelling or house.

Jamaal Holts, 34, Bogalusa, La., arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; no proof of liability insurance; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement.

Rashawn Hooker, 30, Prentiss, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear; grand larceny: vehicle of another.

Terry Lynn Horne, 47, Picayune, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; no proof of liability insurance; requirement of use of safety seat belt system by operator and passenger motor vehicle: protection of children.

Sasha Shantal Ishman, 29, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with SEC. 63-1-5 requirements of motor vehicle operator’s license; DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; no proof of liability insurance.

Billy Wayne Jackson, 53, Carson, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 2nd offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Michael Jenkins, 43, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (less .1 gram); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Tresa Lynn Jerkins, 54, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-possession of controlled substance; contempt for driving while license suspended.

Chery Michelle Lossett, 44, Picayune, arrested by MCSO, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement.

Darrell Meaux, 24, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court.

Byron Medious, 38, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 2nd offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; no proof of liability insurance; contempt of court.

Pamela C. Moellenberg, 58, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(d) under the influence of controlled substance.

Johnauh Marquise Myers, 25, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear x2; GJI-two counts of controlled substance w/intent.

Sarain Jonell Newton, 38, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(d) under the influence of controlled substance.

Beyonce Pittman, 19, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with disturbance of family in dwelling or house; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement.

Gregory Pittman, 41, Sandy Hook, arrested by MDOC, arrested by probation violation.

Tabitha Sarah Ryals, 31, Lumberton, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear.

Tyler Davon Smith, 27, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(c) > .08 or .02 for under 21.

Tonia Leigh Stringer, 43, Saucier, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear.

Mary Summers, 29, Foxworth, arrested by CPD, charged with FTA warrant.

John Charles Thompson, 45, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with bench warrant.

Shannon Dewayne Townsend, 23, Monticello, arrested by MCSO, charged with public drunkenness.

Ashley Nicole Turnage, 36, arrested by MCSO, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement.