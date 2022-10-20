Jail Docket October 20

Donald Wayne Bowers, 46, McComb, arrested by CPD, NCIC hit for Pike County.

Channing Allen Boyle, 30, Sumrall, arrested by CPD, charged with larceny, grand: of an individual, property valued more than $1,000-pocket picking.

Dewanna Leann Brewer, 39, Lumberton, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Ladarius Olanda Bridges, 37, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-possession of a controlled substance.

Eric Dwayne Buchanon, 43, Sandy Hook, arrested by MCSO, charged with driving while license suspended; no proof of liability insurance.

Justin Robert Burns, 24, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Michael Lloyd Chandler, 31, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with burglary of a dwelling/home invasion.

Jamyron Leprince Conerly, 22, Jayess, arrested by MCSO, charged with failure to appear at court.

Joyce Saulters Cook, 64, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams).

Mary Ann Cook, 42, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use.

Destiny Sierra Creel, 27, Foxworth, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI: second offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Willie John Dennis, 24, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with assault, simple.

Matthew Robertson Dennison, 35, McComb, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Ray D. Fairley, 32, Gulfport, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.

Jason David Fillingame, 45, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, bench warrant per judge.

Tammy Taranto Gill, 52, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI fourth or subsequent offense, section 63-11-30(1)(d)(2)(D), Mississippi Code of 1972, as amended.

Travis Corey Graff, 29, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with receiving stolen property-value less than $1,000 x 2; contempt for DUI; controlled substance paraphernalia, use, possession with intent to use x 2; controlled substance possession of schedule I-II drugs.

Katielynn Hardy, 28, Hattiesburg, arrested by CPD, charged with larceny, grand: of an individual, property valued more than $1,000-pocket picking.

Candice Joe Hilton, 52, Hattiesburg, arrested by CPD, charged with larceny, grand: of an individual, property valued more than $1,000-pocket picking.

Earl Jackson III, 44, Sumrall, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle; weapon possession by a convicted felon.

Nicholas Allen Magee, 29, Ellisville, arrested by MCSO, bench warrant.

Gabriel Shane Packwood, 49, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use; DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; controlled substance: armed trafficking; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm; controlled substance possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams).

Damion Darriontae Raiford, 29, Gulfport, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-introduction, transfer, possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility x 2; GJI-trafficking of a controlled substance; GJI-conspiracy.

John J. Rawls, 46, Columbia, arrested by CPD, warrant.

Brittany Diane Regan, 32, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

William Mark Regan, 45, Sandy Hook, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Brian Keith Smith, 44, Sandy Hook, arrested by MCSO, charged with 97-27-14-contagious disease, causing exposure to the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B or hepatitis C; crime of endangerment by bodily substance.

Richard Edward Spiers, 47, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with assault, simple.

Joseph Linden Taylor, 27, Sumrall, arrested by MCSO, charged with malicious mischief-value < $1,000; trespass, malicious or willful: upon real/personal property of another; petit larceny.

Melissa Ann Thompson, 53, Sandy Hook, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Reshay Detrese Toney, 37, Columbia, arrested by County State Work Program, charged with failure to appear.

Christopher Upton, 40, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-burglary non dwelling.

Edward O'Brien Warren, 57, Gulfport, arrested by CPD, charged with disturbance of a business; disturbing the public peace - public place; disorderly conduct- failure to comply with the command of law enforcement office.

Lee Mason Whaley, 28, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Jamar Dion Whalum, 37, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI fourth.

Phillip Dewayne Williams, 47, Silver Creek, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI felony DUI.

Lisa Marie Wilson, 40, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI/bench warrant to re-bond.

