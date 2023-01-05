Jefferson Middle School is proud to announce that a member of its Jr. High cheerleading squad, 8th-Grade Captain Malyn Lepp, represented JMS and Varsity Spirit, the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, in the 2022 Orlando Thanksgiving Tour at The Walt Disney World Resort on Nov. 22-25, 2022.

Cheerleaders and dancers who are invited to perform in the Orlando Thanksgiving Tour are part of a select group of All-Americans identified at Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country. All-Americans are based on either superior cheerleading or dance skills at camps operated by Universal Cheerleaders Association, Universal Dance Association, National Cheerleaders Association, National Dance Alliance, United Spirit Association or Urban Cheerleading Experience. Malyn and the JMS Cheerleaders attended a UCA Camp on July 11-13, 2022.

“We are thrilled that these excellent athletes will have the chance to perform and experience our Special Events in Orlando, FL,” said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. “We are honored to provide them a one-of-a-kind opportunity, where they will meet and connect with cheerleaders and dancers from across the country, and create memorable experiences at The Walt Disney World® Resort parks.”

Malyn states, “The best part of being selected as an All-American is having the opportunity to do what I absolutely love, in such a magical place, and meet new people from around the country while doing it. It was a great experience. I will never forget the memories and friendships I made, during my week in Disney World as an All-American Cheerleader!”

The Varsity Spirit All-American program is celebrating more than 30 years of honoring camp

standouts. For more

information, visit orlando.varsity.com.