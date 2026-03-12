A Foxworth man has been sentenced to serve 30 years day for day in prison for multiple sexual assault charges on a minor.

Zachary Johnson, 31, was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in September 2024 for molestation of a child for lustful purposes. The case originated from Child Protective Services following a forensic interview with the victim. The victim reported that Johnson inappropriately touched them, and the family decided to file charges against him.

Johnson was later indicted on three counts of exploitation of a child, molestation of a child for lustful purposes and sexual battery (no consent) by a Marion County Grand Jury.

Johnson was sentenced to 40 years in prison, with 10 years suspended, meaning he will serve 30 years day for day. Any violation of his parole following his release will trigger the additional 10 years.