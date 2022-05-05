Jury service is important to everyone, or at least it should be. If the victim or the defendant are family members or loved ones, people want them to have a trial that concludes with the correct and fair verdict and sentencing. Yet, very few want to serve and will instead do what they can to get out of it.

Fifteenth Circuit Court District Judge Prentiss Harrell recounted times he has come dangerously close to a mistrial due to lack of jurors. He said the court is lucky to get 30% of returns from jury summons.

Judges must look at the excuses for voters trying to get out of serving, and Harrell said most of them are flimsy.

"People shouldn't forsake their duty to serve their county, "Harrell said. "Jury service should be a good experience. It is a cornerstone of civil and criminal courts.

"The court needs people from a cross section of society to come together to make a decision on conflicts. The vast majority of the time, they get it right. They give credibility to witnesses. Rather than taking our disputes to the streets with vigilante justice, we believe in cool minds, lawyers, testimony and cross examination to come to the truth."

If insufficient jurors show up, the court has the authority to send the sheriff after extra jurors who did not respond. This does not happen often, but Harrell said it did happen in a high profile case recently. It was a criminal trial, and the defendant was found guilty after two days of testimony.

Harrell said he was leaving the courtroom after dark that day when he heard a belligerent voice say, "You sent the sheriff after me yesterday."

Needless to say, Harrell was a bit concerned.

But, the man went on to say, "I really appreciate you doing that. I was the spokesperson for the jury, and I thoroughly enjoyed it. Plus, I got to serve my county."

Harrell said the courts genuinely need our society to perform their sacred duties as jurors. He likened it to a calling to serve one's fellow men and that each person might be called to serve at that particular time for a particular reason.

Harrell also spoke about mental health with this being Mental Health Awareness month.

"Mental health is a scourge on our society and an increasing issue on the court docket," Harrell said. "I do believe there can be fundamental chemical imbalances that can trigger actions. The question is whether that is the problem or if there is just a lack of discipline. We send people for counseling that our grandparents would have laughed at. Self discipline has gone by the wayside. It takes effort and everyone wants instant gratification."

Judge Harrell said he tries to look at each case individually, and that a judge should not sentence out of anger or other emotion, but out of an examination of the facts.