The Columbia Academy Lady Cougar cross country team is off to a blazing start. With three early season 2-mile meets in the books, the Lady Cougars have been dominant in winning all three. Meanwhile, the Cougars are showing promise with third-place finishes in all three.

In the Simpson “Early Bird 2-Miler” on Aug. 14 in Magee, the Lady Cougars placed six runners in the Top 10 to easily take the win. Charlee Brees Franks led the Lady Cougars with a third-place finish, breaking her own CA school record with a time of 13:06.20. Madelyn McKenzie placed fifth, followed by Natalie Ragan in sixth, Macy Robertson in seventh, Briley Speights in ninth and Blair Pounds in 10th.

On the boys side, Casey Haddox finished fourth with a personal record time of 11:47 to lead the Cougars to a third-place finish. Sixth-grader Jaxson Speights had a solid run, finishing 12th with 13:18. Braden Ladd finished 16th and Jessie Harvey 20th to round out the Top 20 for CA.

On Aug. 21, the CA cross country teams traveled to Natchez for the Cathedral Twilight 2-Miler.

The junior high Lady Cougars, consisting of only five sixth-graders, started it off by taking the first-place trophy. They were led by Mendi Stringer with a personal record time of 16:32.

The Lady Cougars almost duplicated the previous week’s performance by again placing six runners in the Top 10 to take the first-place trophy. They were led by Charlee Brees Franks, who finished second. Team captain Natalie Ragan finished fifth, followed by Madelyn McKenzie in seventh, Macy Robertson eighth, Briley Speights ninth and Blair Pounds 10th.

The Cougars had a strong showing by placing five runners in the Top 20 to finish third. They were led by team captain Casey Haddox in third. Jaxson Speights finished 13th, followed by Braden Ladd in 15th, Jessie Harvey 16th, Ethan Armstrong 18th and Aiden Livingston 20th.

On Aug. 28, it was on to Quitman for the Clarkco 2-Miler.

The junior high Lady Cougars placed two runners in the Top 3 to win the junior high division. They were led by Bryleigh Robertson in first place, with Mendi Stringer finishing second.

In their most dominating performance of the young season, the Lady Cougars placed six girls in the Top 7 to take first place. Charlee Brees Franks ran down pre-race favorite Emily Snodgrass of West Lauderdale and out-kicked her to the finish line for her first win of the season. Then it was nothing but Lady Cougars as Madelyn McKenzie finished third, followed by Briley Speights in fourth, Natalie Ragan fifth, Macy Robertson sixth and Blair Pounds seventh.

These three Lady Cougar victories mark the first time in CA history they have won three regular season meets. The Lady Cougars are currently ranked No. 1 in the state in the 2-mile.

“It’s always great to win any meet, but I consider these 2-milers as warmups,” coach Duane Powell said. “We’ll see how we stack up next week in our first 5K. This is when things start to get serious, but I think our girls will step up to the challenge.”

With four Cougars finishing in the Top 20, they finished third for the third consecutive week. Casey Haddox notched his first career win in a hard-fought battle over Park Place Academy’s Christopher Atkinson. With less than 400 meters to go, Haddox was more than five seconds behind, but he used his blazing kick to take the win by 12 seconds. This was the first individual win for a Cougar since 2012. Jaxson Speights was 12th, with Jessie Harvey a close 13th and Braden Ladd 20th.

“I knew the girls were going to be strong, but the boys have surprised me so far,” Powell said. “With only three returners on the squad I knew it was going to be tough. However, the new kids are showing me they want to compete, but we still have a long way to go.”

Powell added he’s very proud of all of the runners, especially for the hard work they’ve been displaying in extremely hot conditions.

“We are still dealing with a few injuries, but I feel like our girls are going to make a strong run for the championship,” he said. “The boys continue to improve and are running much better than I had anticipated.”

The CA cross country teams travel to Magee Tuesday for the Park Place Invitational.