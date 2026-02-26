On Saturday, Feb. 7, the West Marion girls powerlifting team won the Region 4-3A Championship. Eleven of the 12 girls who went to the meet placed in the top-3 of their respective weight classes and will advance to compete in the South State Championship in St. Patrick on March 7. The girls that placed and will advance to South State are:
Clara Blanco: first place — 114 weight class,
Amelia Coats: second place — 123 weight class,
Trinity Johnson: second place — 132 weight class,
Aliyah Graham: first place — 148 weight class,
Jerzey Searcy: second place — 148 weight class,
Haleigh Taylor: first place — 165 weight class,
Astrid Thomas: second place — 181 weight class,
Scarlet Coats: third place — 181 weight class,
Journee Bridges: first place — 198 weight class,
Jakyriaha Gatlin: first place — 242 weight class and
Miley Beasley: second place — 242-plus weight class.