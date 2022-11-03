The B.B. Bradley photo collection exhibit can be viewed through Saturday, November 5, 2022. The Marion County Museum will be closed from November 6 through November 18 in order to install the Marion County Railroad History exhibit opening November 19, 2022.

The coming Marion County Railroad History exhibit will include three tables of running model trains with layouts of Main Street Columbia and the Courthouse. Exhibit posters show the progression of railroads in Marion County and details of the logging industry in the region. There will be a children’s play area with train toys, The Polar Express movie and a toy locomotive which can be ridden by small children. The exhibit also includes Holiday Train Villages.

These exhibits were made possible partially by a grant from the Mississippi Humanities Council through support from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in these exhibits do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities of the Mississippi Humanities Council.

The Marion County Museum & Archives is located at 200 Second Street in the old train depot near the Columbia City Hall.