As I get older, I find myself reminiscing the things of the past. At my age, I have learned to face the reality that I have more days behind me that I do ahead. While I think of my past, I always conclude that God has blessed me tremendously. The month of June is a special anniversary for me. This is the month I made one of the best decisions of my life and joined the US Air Force. This year will make 49 years since I walked into my boot camp. While I have trouble remembering the names of people I met today, I can remember that day with vivid detail. I was there just a couple of hours before a Training Instructor (TI) decided to carry out a ten minute verbal attack, two inches from my face, for the horrible sin of moving my eyes while standing at attention

Most of my 26 year career was during a time known as the Cold War. A war that pitted two superpowers playing an elaborate game of cat and mouse, full of spying, harassing and posturing. My time in service was spent divided between assignments in the US, training for war, and deploying overseas to monitor and challenge any hostile actions of the Soviet military. Some of these assignments were in very austere locations such as the remote areas of Alaska. In addition to staying alert to the enemy military, we had to fight off boredom and loneliness, while enduring the harshness of sub-zero temperatures. We did this in order to keep the evil of socialism/communism from consuming the free world.

So it saddens this veteran’s heart to see such an enthusiastic effort to transition the United States into a socialist nation; to change us into a nation that rejects God given individual Liberty, in favor of man’s unrealistic quest for a Utopian society. Socialism is formed by people who convince the masses that they have a plan to lead them to that perfect society. In the past 150 years, numerous individuals have risen to popularity with promises of equity and fairness to incite the people to rebel against the authorities and the producers of the country. Through deception and lies, they convince the citizens to hate what their past, to hate the people that oppose them, envy the rich and accept their utopian vision. A vision of a good life with free education, healthcare and a good paying job. When they do rise to power, the populace becomes equal. But in reality it means they are equally indoctrinated, having poor health by starvation and a job in a labor camp or factory. In the end all they get is a life full of years of tyranny, poverty and death. And to add salt to the wound they, by force, reject the idea of God, taking away a person’s only hope. At this point a socialist’s true intentions are revealed: to become a ruler and have absolute dominion over fellow man.

In the six thousand years of human history, these rulers were known by different titles. They were called king, queen, pharaoh, sultans and emperors plus others. But regardless of the title, their kingdoms had one thing in common: for every kingdom that had a ruler at the top, the people on the bottom were slaves. Fortunately, Divine Providence entered man’s timeline and on July 4th 1776 the world changed. In writing the Declaration of Independence, the Founders captured the thinking of citizens in the 13 colonies and published it in a governmental document. This thinking was the fruit of the teaching and preaching of Judean/Christian principles contained in the Bible. Principles such as individual accountability to their Creator, personnel virtue, and Natural Rights governed by the Laws of Nature and Nature’s God. All are necessary ingredients for a free society. During the First Great Awakening of 1740-1770, preachers ignited the Spirit of Liberty and fanned it into a fire that became unstoppable. The self-evident truth written in the Declaration of Independence changed the way we view: the authority of kings; the structure and purpose of government; and the value of fellow man. It also inspired creativity, prosperity and charity in which the United States leads the world. Liberty is the greatest aspiration of mankind. However, while every generation desired Liberty; history shows us that they have spent more time living under tyranny than in liberty. In 1776 people determined they no longer wanted a king; instead they sought our Creator’s will for individual Liberty. Today, it appears we are once again rejecting God’s liberty for the tyranny of a king.

Richard Culliver, Columbia